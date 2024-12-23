Marvel Rivals players find fatal flaw in Scarlet Witch ultimate

Marvel Rivals players have found the weak spot in Scarlet Witch’s “Reality Erasure” ultimate, and it’s brutal.

In Marvel Rivals, ultimates are game-changing abilities, often deciding the fate of a match. Don’t tell me you’ve never been about to dominate a match before Jeff swallowed your entire team and spat you out of the map – I won’t believe you.

Every character has their own ultimate power, usually reflecting their skills from the Marvel universe. Scarlet Witch’s ultimate, “Reality Erasure,” promises massive damage with a Chaos Energy Explosion that can devastate enemy teams – if it’s not interrupted.

There’s just one problem: it’s loud, slow, and leaves her wide open for a counterattack.

Marvel Rivals players call for a Wanda Ult rework

NetEase Games Scarlet Witch’s abilities can wipe out entire teams in Marvel Rivals in a flash.

Scarlet Witch’s ultimate can be a game-changer if used right, but she’s anything but invincible while casting. Her “PURE CHAOS” scream alerts enemies across the map, making surprise attacks nearly impossible.

Plus, her vulnerability during the casting period gives melee heroes a chance to strike. Players who main Hulk, Peni, and Wolverine are loving the opportunity to shut down the Witch before she even finishes her spell. In a Reddit thread, players mocked Wanda’s vulnerability.

“I had a game today as Peni where I wrapped her with my stun twice before she could even finish ‘PURE,’” one player said. “Very satisfying.”

Another added, “Her ult really needs to be re-worked. Right now it is the weakest ult in the game, especially in ranked where more experienced players won’t let her use it.”

I can’t claim to have been utterly crushed while executing Wanda’s Ultimate, but I’ve suffered an even more brutal fate: being stunned. After gathering all that immense power for my Ultimate, only to be denied the chance to unleash PURE CHAOS… it was a maddening torment beyond words.

While Scarlet Witch’s ultimate might look impressive on paper, it’s not holding up in the competitive meta. Marvel Rivals is still finding its balance and the game’s strategy is constantly shifting.

Even Asmongold gave the game a shot during a 3-hour stream, showing that despite its flaws, Marvel Rivals is capturing attention. Whether Scarlet Witch gets a rework or not, one thing’s clear: Marvel Rivals isn’t afraid to keep evolving.