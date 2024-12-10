Marvel Rivals players fed up with “completely broken” hero but it’s not who you think

Marvel Rivals players are fed up with this one character that can follow you no matter what and many can’t wait for nerfs to come.

When Marvel Rivals came out, many were excited to jump in and try out all the new heroes on the roster. And sure enough, it certainly didn’t take too long for players to label Jeff the Land Shark as an absolute menace thanks to his ultimate.

His adorable looks can be deceiving, and it’s no secret that he remains the most hated hero so far, however, another “completely broken” character comes close.

While his ultimate doesn’t exactly devour your team and spit them out in a pit, many have already taken their frustrations playing against Iron Fist on social media.

Marvel Rivals players can’t wait for Iron Fist to be nerfed

Aside from Jeff the Land Shark, many in the community are already fed up of going against Iron Fist, a Duelist whose kit revolves around melee attacks.

The problem with Iron Fist is that not only does he hit like a truck, but his mobility allows him to get up in your face to eliminate you quickly and then get away in a flash, especially if you’re playing heroes that don’t have a lot of health to begin with.

If that’s not annoying enough, one user has posted a clip on X showcasing how an Iron Fist can “fly as fast as Iron Man while attacking.”

In the clip, the Iron Fist was seen throwing his punches at Iron Man despite him fleeing away in the air. To top it off, Iron Man didn’t survive in the end despite even grabbing a health pack.

While some pointed out that the Iron Man player simply got outplayed and flew too close to the ground, many others in the comments complained that the melee Duelist is broken and needs to get nerfed.

“Yeah, he needs to be seriously nerfed into the ground,” commented one user. “I don’t think I hate a character as much as Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals,” added another.

A different user mentioned, “I love Iron Fist (Danny Rand, though, not this imposter), but this character is completely broken. “

Meanwhile, one player said: “I was just playing conquest and found this out the hard way. You can’t get away from the guy.”

Whether or not Iron Fist will get nerfed is still unknown at the moment, but seeing that the Marvel Rivals devs have just announced that a patch will be coming soon, chances are we might be seeing some changes in the mix.