Marvel Rivals players divided over “toxic” feature

Marvel Rivals’ vote to surrender feature has sparked a debate in the community, with players pointing out the good and bad things of it.

The Marvel Rivals experience can sometimes be frustrating, as with any other competitive game. If you’ve been playing the game for a while, you’d be familiar with an entire team going DPS – often leaving you having to flex to other roles to at least increase the chances of winning.

Article continues after ad

While the report system has been praised, it’s no secret that cheaters have already managed to infest high ranks, blatantly aim-botting to melt other players before they can do anything.

Now, many players have just realized that it is possible to surrender in the game via a vote to end matches quicker. However, so far, the feature has already been met with mixed reactions, as seen in a Reddit thread.

Marvel Rivals’ surrender feature sparks debate in the community

On the one hand, many players were glad that devs added this feature. After all, regardless of how well you play, sometimes there are matches where winning just straight-up feels impossible. Maybe someone is throwing on purpose, staying in spawn for the rest of the game, and so on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The vote to surrender makes it so you don’t have to drag yourself playing the rest of the match when you can hop onto another game – provided that there are enough votes.

Regarding this feature, one user wrote: “I like this only because of the number of games where 1-2 people disconnected for the whole game. That really sucked.”

Another reason why this feature is good is because it allows players to quickly move on to another match if they’re getting spawn camped instead of wasting “20 minutes” of their life “being stuck in spawn.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another user claimed the surrender feature is “meant to always be an option” when encountering people who would “crash out and just AFK all match or walk off the map.”

That said, many other players were convinced that the surrender feature isn’t actually ideal for Marvel Rivals, as it can make the game more toxic. “From my experience, games with the Surrender option become more toxic due to people refusing to fight to win. Especially in easy-to-turn-around games like this one.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others think it doesn’t make sense, going as far as comparing it with other games with a similar feature. “Voting to surrender makes sense in Valorant or league where games can be 40+ minutes. It makes no sense here. Games are regularly 6 minutes. A stomp is over insanely quick.”

And then there were also players who argued that there’s always a chance to win regardless and that players shouldn’t surrender easily, insisting this would just “encourage give up mentality the moment things go wrong.”

Article continues after ad

Either way, the community is divided when it comes to this feature.