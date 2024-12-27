Marvel Rivals players discover a disturbing fact about Bruce Banner’s deadly gun

Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered pistol in Marvel Rivals packs more than a punch – players found it disturbingly deadly.

In Marvel Rivals, Bruce Banner flips the Hulk script. He starts matches as a frail, slow scientist with a gamma-powered pistol. Players must carefully bide their time until Banner’s Ultimate ability lets him transform into the indomitable Hero Hulk.

While the Hulk smashes enemies with brute strength, Banner’s human form relies on his trusty Gamma Ray Gun, which fires green, radiation-laced shots. Banner’s kit also includes a Gamma Grenade and his Ultimate, “Puny Banner,” which unleashes his Hulk transformation.

Spawning as a lanky scientist instead of a massive, muscly Hulk might seem like a downgrade, but payers found a dark detail about Bruce’s gamma gun that proves different.

Bruce Banner might be the most twisted hero in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals players discovered the dark side of Banner’s science-gone-wrong weaponry. One observant Redditor opened up his pannel to find that he fires a Gamma Gun, which might deal damage beyond the game’s confines.

“Gamma rays can damage DNA and cause cancer,” they explained. Suddenly, Banner’s pistol seemed more terrifying than any magic spell or supervillain blast.

The community reacted with snarky glee. “Heroes survive bullets, explosions, and magic,” one player quipped. “But the cancer gun gives you a delayed kill!”

Another chimed in, “Cancer is more effective than missiles.” Banner’s high-tech weapon became the butt of jokes overnight.

Jokes on them, though, as Hulk is much better than most people thought upon release. Former Overwatch pro and Marvel Rivals rank 1 player Nevix hit the game’s highest rank by maining this hero.

Marvel Rivals continues to shine as a quirky brawler, where fans discover absurd interactions daily. Whether it’s Jeff the Land Shark’s countering abilities or Ice Venom’s meme-worthy “caked-up” design, the community revels in its playful creativity.