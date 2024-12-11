Marvel Rivals players demand vital change to combat lack of role lock

Marvel Rivals players are demanding the game implement some sort of role lock system to combat players instalocking Duelist heroes every match.

Marvel Rivals is already proving to be a smash hit as the new hero shooter quickly amassed 10 million players in just three days.

With over 30 iconic Marvel characters to choose from, including the Winter Soldier, Wolverine, Rocket Racoon, and more, gamers are diving headfirst into the new title. And while it is certainly popular, this doesn’t mean it isn’t without faults.

Article continues after ad

From loading screen bugs to certain heroes being “completely broken”, Marvel Rivals players are taking to social media to share their concerns in the early outings. However, one such facet of the game players are begging to be changed is the lack of role-locking.

Unlike Overwatch 2, where developer Blizzard implemented a role lock system that ensures each team has a certain structure, Marvel Rivals allows players to choose whichever character they like. This means a lineup of six Duelists is entirely possible, as frustrating as it might be.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals players demand role lock feature amid DPS hero takeover

While developer NetEase has defended this decision as allowing the “freedom of the player” to take precedence, some players are quickly getting fed up with how this skews gameplay, given that most are picking Duelists.

Across social media, Marvel Rivals players have been demanding the devs instill some sort of role lock system, similar to Overwatch 2, given that “everyone refuses to change to another role” to give their team “a chance at winning.”

What’s more, those who are “paying their dues” and selecting other roles, such as Support, are growing frustrated by having to solely take on the responsibility of healing their whole team of DPS characters.

Article continues after ad

One player revealed that even after “having thousands of heals after just one round”, their teammates still reported them for not doing enough.

“Of course, one of my teammates started b**ching I wasn’t healing enough…I had like 12,000 healing,” another chimed in to add.

Article continues after ad

Across X (formerly Twitter), Marvel Rivals players share a similar sentiment. One post, which has over 660,00 views, details how “it’s annoying having one support, and everyone is a DPS complaining about having no heals.”

Article continues after ad

Even streamers are calling for Marvel Rivals to introduce a role lock system, with KarQ also stating on X, “After this initial honeymoon phase wears off, I think this game needs some form of role lock badly.” We echoed this very point ourselves after getting hands-on prior to release.