Marvel Rivals players demand tweaks to “annoying” feature

Marvel Rivals players are fed up with one “annoying” feature in the game, suggesting tweaks to make it better.

Unlike the Closed Alpha test, Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta went live with a different approach by surprising players with two new heroes, adding more rewards in the Galacta’s Quest, and even letting players rack up more XP from missions.

Now, as the game is reaching the end of its Closed Beta test, players are suggesting that a particular in-game feature be tweaked in a Reddit thread. The feature in question is none other than Galacta’s voice as the announcer.

“We need an option to mute Galacta, her commentating is unnecessary and annoying,” claimed one user. Other players quickly flooded the comments and shared their thoughts, many of them agreeing with this take and even suggesting their own advice.

“’beTTer sToP thAT vEHicLe!’ God tell me about it, annoying as f***. The announcer should’ve been the Watcher instead or something. Maybe unlockable alternate announcers just for fun,” replied one user.

Marvel Rivals' cast is set to continuously expand in the years to come.

One player wrote: “I’d rather have J. Jonah Jameson screaming at me than listen to Galacta’s shrill over-the-top, cutesy anime voice.”

According to them, the worst part is “when they reward you with more squeaky Galacta voices in the battle pass.”

A different user claimed the voice lines feel “so condescending” to which another replied, “Yeah like I know the game isn’t over yet, I don’t need 3 quips in a row about someone having to stop the payload.”

On the other hand, some players couldn’t help but poke fun at some of her voice lines. “Can’t win ’em all, as you enter your 5th match loss streak,” one of them wrote.

Given that Marvel Rivals is still in Closed Beta, it’s expected to see more additions, features, and fixes based on player feedback to be implemented in the launch version of the game.

Players who manage to get access to the Playtest can also fill out several surveys and add their own suggestions, which will earn them extra Units afterward.