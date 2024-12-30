Marvel Rivals players creatively strike back against toxic behavior

Marvel Rivals players are taking on toxic teammates in their own unique ways, by organizing mid-match protests to ensure it’s not repeated.

Like most online multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals has its fair share of player toxicity. If you haven’t heard a player yell for heals or got your text chat box cluttered by teammate requests, consider yourself lucky.

Developers have tried to curb the issue with bans, a robust reporting system, and strict tournament rules. Cheaters and troublemakers have even faced comically harsh penalties, including 100-year bans. But moderation can only do so much, and players sometimes take matters into their own hands.

That’s exactly what happened when one match spiraled into chaos, thanks to a toxic player. But instead of playing along, both their allies and opponents assembled to stage a silent protest.

Marvel Rivals community stands up against toxicity by marching mid-match

A clip posted on the Marvel Rivals subreddit shows how an entire match united against a common evil: toxic players. Spider-Zero be damned.

After a player was toxic on chat, everyone stopped fighting and began slow-walking across the map in unison, with zero shots fired. A video of the event shows the surreal moment: rival players walking together, ignoring objectives, while Luna’s musical accompaniment sets the scene. You can spot the toxic player continuing to type in the chat at the bottom left corner.

Players didn’t hold back in the comments. “Was the enemy team in on this?” one asked. “Yeah,” the owner of the post replied. “The whole damn enemy team was just with ‘em on that.”

Others shared similar stories, like toxic Spider-Man mains getting ganged up on by friend and foe alike. “Good,” wrote one commenter. “It’s about time one of those brats faces some form of retaliation.”

Marvel Rivals continues to thrive, in part because of its community’s commitment to keeping matches fun. The game’s reporting tools and moderation efforts play a key role, but creative player-led moments like this one show how the community itself helps curb bad behavior.

If this kind of camaraderie sticks, Marvel Rivals might just become one of the least toxic places to game online.