Marvel Rivals players can’t believe “busted” beta character still hasn’t been nerfed

Certain Marvel Rivals characters have been dominating matches ever since launch, and there’s one hero in particular that players have wanted to see nerfed ever since the beta.

Any hero shooter lives and dies by its roster of characters. Luckily, Marvel Rivals has launched with a huge line of iconic heroes and villains, all with their own unique abilities that cater to different roles and playstyles.

With so many to choose from, it’s inevitable that some are stronger than others, and the meta is already starting to take shape. Jeff the Shark, Iron First, and Venom, have been the go-to picks early on for different reasons, whether it’s their insane healing, high damage output, or tanky health bar.

But there’s another character capable of flipping an entire match on its head in the right hands: Hela. The Goddess of Death is able to two-tap enemy Duelists and eliminate them in the blink of an eye, with many players calling her completely “busted.”

Plenty of replies were in agreement, with some sharing stories of Helas who were able to carry an entire team on their shoulders.

“Today in ranked I faced a Hela who was practically a one-man team, her team barely reached 5, 7 kills while she got 30 kills,” said one player, while another added: “It’s been a hot minute since I’ve seen a game with a character as clearly busted as Hela. It’s to the point where I see a teammate pick her and I think, ‘We are probably gonna win this round.'”

For anyone who played the Marvel Rivals beta, these complaints will be nothing new. Hela was already incredibly strong during the test, thanks to her remarkable damage output at long-range and deadly ult that came with over 1,000 health.

Although the ult’s health was decreased slightly for the full launch, Hela’s base health was increased to 275. When paired with the 15% seasonal damage bonus given to her during Season 0, she was actually given a healthy buff compared to the beta version — much to the shock of players.

“Makes no sense she was buffed to 275hp, Spider-Man is unplayable into her because she kills you while you combo her,” said one player, with another adding: “What the f**k are the devs smoking?”

The Marvel Rivals Season 1 update is due to arrive in January 2025 and it’s likely to come with plenty of character changes. So, don’t be surprised to see Hela, along with other meta characters like Jeff the Land Shark and Hawkeye given nerfs.