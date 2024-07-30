Marvel Rivals players band together to rig in-game survey to get free heroes

Marvel Rivals players are uniting together to rig an in-game survey that asks about in-game purchases, allowing them to gain access to free heroes upon the game’s official release.

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta is in its last week, and thousands of fans have praised NetEase’s Overwatch clone. However, others, including our editorial staff, are curious about whether the title will address the issues that Overwatch has already fixed in order to compete in the genre.

Nonetheless, the beta allowed players to select from a diverse pool of 23 characters, as well as allowing them to purchase extra cosmetic items using in-game currency.

Rivals fans are concerned that NetEase may attempt to do the same when the game is released, as free-to-play shooters frequently use a method that puts certain characters behind a paywall.

The concern stems from an in-game poll that Closed Beta participants may complete, which asks, “What method of obtaining heroes in our game do you prefer?”.

NetEase Games Rivals players are able to change between 23 characters in every match free of cost.

The options provided to players were as follows − a) All heroes obtained for free; b) Most heroes obtained for free, a few obtained through purchases/missions; c) A few heroes obtained for free, most obtained through purchases/missions; d) other.

The survey was eventually shared in a Reddit thread, where users urged others to choose the first option so they could gain free access to all characters when Marvel Rivals launches.

One such player said, “I really hope we can persuade them not to do hero unlocks. It’s just not appropriate for games where you can actively switch heroes during a match.” Another wrote, “I really hope some idiots don’t vote for the paid ones.”

Another user chimed in, worried about the game’s full release: “The intention is very clear. Since results won’t be shown, they can justify releasing a few premium P2P heroes and not get as much of a backlash as they would’ve otherwise. I expect some to be shit and some to be god-tier.”

Since Rivals is still in closed beta, numerous players have questioned the pointless slog to level 42 in the Battle Pass considering most of the rewards will disappear after the beta.