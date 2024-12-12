Marvel Rivals players aren’t phased by “overpriced” skins for one big reason

Marvel Rivals players are “unbothered” by the expensive cost of skins for one big reason and they’re defending the price of cosmetics as a result.

Marvel Rivals has hit the ground running. The new hero shooter has amassed 10 million players in just three days and is already proving itself to be a rival to Overwatch 2.

As a free-to-play title, microtransactions feature heavily in Marvel Rivals, particularly regarding purchasing unique skins for the massive roster of characters included.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games Marvel Rivals already has purchasable skins despite only just launching.

Microtransactions are a contentious topic in the gaming industry but have become a mainstay feature of most free titles. In recent years, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, and others have all been ridiculed for the pricing of skins, with members of these communities constantly calling out the developers for consistently raising cosmetics prices.

Marvel Rivals is no different, with the cost of skins already becoming a hotly debated topic amongst the player base. It costs around $26 to purchase a cosmetic bundle in Marvel Rivals; however, unlike OW2, Marvel Rivals players have come out to defend the price of skins.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals players are having so much fun they don’t mind the high cost of skins

While many agree that cosmetics are still “overpriced” in Marvel Rivals, the “enjoyment” they are experiencing while playing the game.

“Honestly, this game has given me more enjoyment than 99% of AAA games. Therefore, spending that amount on cosmetics would feel more like voting with my $,” began one Reddit user.

They further added, “The gameplay feels very polished and super fun AND is infinitely better than OW2, which I loved when it was OW1, so hell yes, I’m supporting.”

Article continues after ad

Another big talking point in the same Reddit post was that you can unlock skins by completing the game’s Battle Pass and that all heroes are free to use and not locked behind a paywall.

“At least there’s some way to get it free if you save up. I’m not excusing it, but I’m happy it isn’t just $25 as the only option,” wrote one Reddit user while another chimed in, “If that’s the way they keep all the heroes free, I’m okay with it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals players across X (formerly Twitter) have also been speaking out about the price of cosmetics in the game. Across the social media platform, users have professed Marvel Rivals is “free-to-play done correctly” and are “unbothered” by the price of skins.

“It’s also completely free, launched with a huge roster of 30 characters, is gorgeous, fun to play, and doesn’t monetize gameplay mechanics,” explained one X user.

“I don’t mind the attempt to make some money. And anyone mad just doesn’t want to spend. The battle pass is plentiful, so I’m willing to support you when I want the skins,” added another.

Article continues after ad

For more Marvel Rivals content, check out our full tier list ranking every hero as well as the best characters to pick for beginners.