Marvel Rivals players are head over heels over “fine as hell” unmasked Iron Fist

Marvel Rivals players were quick to change their minds regarding Iron Fist after a dataminer shared images of his real face from his default outfit model.

Marvel Rivals’ most hated character may be Jeff the Land Shark, but that hasn’t stopped many players from slamming Iron Fist as completely broken and wanting him to get nerfed into the ground. After all, the melee-focused character can be a nightmare to deal with.

Not only does he hit like a truck, but his mobility is pretty insane, as he can even follow Iron Man while flying in the sky. Overall, it’s just simply infuriating to have him unleash all his combo on you when no one’s around to help.

Article continues after ad

While that’s the case, it appears that many players may forgive him. One dataminer has shared an image revealing his face, which has led to many swooning over his looks.

Article continues after ad

Dataminer reveals Marvel Rivals’ Iron Fist face under his mask

Now, Iron Fist’s face isn’t exactly new as he has a skin in the game that shows what he looks like. However, an X user (formerly Twitter) unveiled his real face under his default outfit in a post, letting players have a closer look at the model’s face without the headband.

Article continues after ad

These images have sparked some amusing reactions since they were first posted. Instead of hating on Iron Fist, many have fallen head over heels in the comments after seeing the reveal.

“Okay, I guess I don’t hate Iron Fist players anymore,” said one user. Many other comments echoed the same sentiment.

“Can he Iron Fist me?” joked another user.

A different user claimed he was “fine as hell,” while another one praised the details in his hair, which are “so cool.”

Article continues after ad

“Godlike jawline what the hell,” one chimed in. At the end of the day, it looks like some players won’t mind going against him in matches after seeing these pictures, at least if their opponent is rocking this skin.