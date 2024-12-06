Marvel Rivals players are already thirsting over “amazing” Squirrel Girl design

Marvel Rivals is filled with iconic characters from across the legendary superhero franchise, but one has truly captured the imagination of fans – Squirrel Girl.

Marvel Rivals has officially launched and players can now unlock iconic heroes, skins, and level up the battlepass by playing intense matches. However, one of the biggest reveals that has the community hyped is Squirrel Girl.

This explosive duelist has made more than a bang on the battlefield as her design has quickly gone viral on X/Twitter. So far, thousands of fans have flocked to the social media platform to share their collective thirst for the character.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl design goes viral

“Being an old-school fan of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl, I’ve got to say, it’s funny seeing all these video game fans discovering her and losing their minds,” wrote one player. Other fans were overjoyed that the long-forgotten character is finally receiving attention.

“I do love how Squirrel Girl has sorta become the character that no one expects to be in anything, but no one is very disappointed by her inclusion. I genuinely don’t think I’ve seen any modern squirrel girl hate and that makes me happy, Doreen deserves the fame.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Squirrel Girl’s last appearance was in November 2019, where she appeared in her own series – The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. Since then, the mischievous hero has been MIA. So, it comes as a pleasant surprise that this mischievous hero finally gets a video game appearance.

It’s not just her design that has proven popular, as her explosive kit has led to many players joking about her true potential. One commenter even joked that Squirrel Girl could even destroy Space Marine’s mighty Horus in 1v1 combat.

Article continues after ad

“I need you all to understand Horus is a 10 ft tall genetically enhanced demigod fully empowered by four actual gods that are literally emotions made manifest and he would still lose to Squirrel Girl.”

While we’ll never truly know if Squirrel Girl has what it takes to be the best Marvel character ever released, it’s clear the community is in love with the resident rodent.