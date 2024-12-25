Marvel Rivals player goes viral after destroying streamers with the worst hero

A Marvel Rivals player by the name of TeamCaptain got hundreds of thousands of viewers on his very first YouTube video after using Wolverine to hack through the game’s biggest streamers and best players.

Wolverine is regarded by most high-level players as the absolute worst hero in the game. Melee DPS heroes are already a hard sell in comparison to reliable ranged picks like Hawkeye and Hela in high MMR games, and Wolverine has less tools than other melee heroes like Black Panther and Spider Man on paper.

But there are some secrets to Wolverine that make him much stronger than he’d appear, and he’s set up to be one of the game’s most underrated heroes. You just have to be very, very good player to get value.

TeamCaptain is that player. He’s so notorious already that his Wolverine gets banned in most matches, with his play garnering the respect of even the biggest Logan haters.

TeamCaptain quickly becomes Marvel Rivals’ best Wolverine

Despite having never uploaded a video before, TeamCaptain’s first video hit almost 300k views in a matter of days as word of his reign of terror spreads. He’s been making solo queue a nightmare for streamers.

Wolverine was built to counter tanks and shred HP, but this man is doing things like cannonballing in with the Hulk team-up and pulling flying heroes like Iron Man out of the sky. Even the characters you’d typically counter this hero with aren’t safe.

Bear in mind that TeamCaptain is pulling all this off playing from Scotland on NA servers with between 100-150 ping consistently, making Wolverine’s awkward abilities even harder to hit. And yet he’s still just running lobbies with this hero.

As for what makes this Scottish player so good at the hero, it lies in part with his ability to string together abilities in just the right way to 100-0 pretty much any target.

Considering Wolverine’s damage is mostly percent health based, he can feel weak against squishy heroes. Fully bursting someone is hard. But what happens if you devise a combo that can take out nearly 100% of a targets HP? You shred everyone.

Several of the streamers he played against are reconsidering their rating of the hero based on his performance alone. ZBRA, one of Overwatch’s best Doomfist players, is doing the same thing with Hulk at the moment.

Marvel Rivals has a clear set of top tiers upon release, but it’s bound to shift over time as people discover the true strength of the game’s less appreciated heroes.