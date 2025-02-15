Marvel Rivals player discovers insane secret hidden in hero’s weapon

A Marvel Rivals player has discovered a peculiar technical artifact on Bruce Banner’s gamma ray gun, drawing attention amongst the community.

The weapon is the primary weapon of Bruce Banner when in human form. Players can use the weapon to deal damage to enemies which charges Bruce Banner’s ultimate, allowing him to transform into the Hulk.

Despite the weapon’s prominence in the game, few were aware of the existence of the image within the gun’s texture until the Reddit post enlightened the community, garnering over 12k upvotes.

As a user explained, the image is a result of the reflective properties of the gun:

“It’s part of something called a cubemap: any time you see something reflective in a game, developers use an image to make it look reflective.”

Usually, players will not notice the exact properties of the image inside the cubemap amongst the high-octane action of gameplay. However, in this instance the creator of the post was able to get a screenshot of the weapon front-facing, making the original image plain to see.

NetEase Games Bruce Banner’s ultimate allows him to transform into the Hulk

Reddit sleuths find the source of the image

With the image explained, Marvel Rivals fans set about locating the exact source of the image with one user asking “Can we get the geoguesser guy (Rainbolt) to locate this?”

However, his talents were not needed as one user pointed out “It’s Unreal Headquarters. That’s the default HDRI the engine uses lol.”

Users were quickly able to confirm the location using Wikipedia’s images of the Unreal Engine headquarters, identifying the distinct characteristics of the building, located in Cary, North Carolina.

The investigation into Banner’s gun was not the first time the weapon has gained notoriety in the community.

In December, a viral Reddit post received over 10k upvotes after pointing out that the gamma rays emitted by the weapon “can damage DNA and cause cancer.” Yet in the Marvel Universe, if there were no gamma rays there would be no Hulk, so it’s not all bad.