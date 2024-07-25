Marvel Rivals Peni Parker guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Peni Parker lays some lethal webs in Marvel Rivals, making her a formidable Vanguard. Here’s everything you need to know about the futuristic SP//dr suit and the best ways to master her kit.

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta is underway and players are tuning in heavy numbers to play as their favorite superhero. One such hero that is highly underrated and is a rare pick is Peni Parker who makes her way into the game straight from Spiderverse.

She controls a psychically-powered mech suit known as SP//dr, which allows her to leap into battle and confront enemies at the cost of heightened susceptibility to incoming damage. Although she lacks Peter Parker’s arachnid-related talents, Peni Parker makes up for it with a fearsome mech suit outfitted with vicious extensions.

If you want to master her arachnid suit and her stellar kit, we’ve got a rundown of all her abilities and the best ways to play her.

Peni Parker weapons in Marvel Rivals

Peni’s Cyber Webs function as a weapon, emerging as a power web shot that shoots from the SP//dr suit. These don’t deal massive damage but are highly effective in tapping enemy DPS characters to drain their health.

Weapon

Cyber-Web Cluster (Left Click)

Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster.

Peni Parker abilities in Marvel Rivals

Peni is best suited as a defensive tank in Marvel Rivals. Your overall objective is to carefully lay mines where there is the most enemy movement and communicate with your squad so they can push in when the opposing team is at their lowest health.

Abilities

Bionic Spider-Nest (LShift)

Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs.

Arachno-Mine (E)

Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web.

Cyber-Bond (F)

Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area or Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback.

Wall Crawl (Space)

Hold [Space] to crawl vertical surfaces.

Cyber-Web Snare (Right Click)

Cast futuristic webbing that immobilizes enemies upon impact and creates a Cyber-Web upon hitting the scene.

Ultimate

Spider-Sweeper (Q)

Enhance the SP//dr suit, Knocking Back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly.

NetEase Games Peni Parker works best as a defensive member of a team.

Tips to play Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

As Peni is best suited as a defensive Tank in Marvel Rivals, your priority should be to locate areas in the opponent spawn area where you may carefully plant and conceal your Arachno Mines. While having 600 HP is undoubtedly advantageous for a character like Peni, keeping behind the attack lines is preferable for survival.

Furthermore, with the Closed Beta patch, her left click strike speed has been boosted, allowing you to swing in for a last blow on enemies at mid-range. Aside from that, your approach must include finding hidden areas on the map, constructing a Bionic Spider Nest, and then placing Arachno Mines on top of them to keep them concealed and out of sight.

However, as your opponents enter that region, they will get massive quantities of blast damage, reducing their health by half, before your DPS and heavier tanks can close in to finish the squad off. When activating her ultimate, utilize the left-click attack and deploy Arachno Mines in a balanced manner because you don’t want to be too aggressive with her.

As you master Peni while playing the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, check other characters and their abilities, as well as our tier list to see where they rank.

