Marvel Rivals Moon Knight guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Moon Knight is a Duelist that excels in huge team fights in Marvel Rivals and here’s how you can utilize his entire kit effectively.

While many Duelists in Marvel Rivals can deal a massive amount of burst damage, Moon Knight is a little different. He may not be able to shoot from far away, such as Black Widow or Hawkeye, but what makes him stand out is how he can easily wipe out multiple enemies thanks to his abilities.

Moon Knight is a character that excels in team fights, and the more enemies you have grouped together, the better your damage output. To top it off, he also has some decent mobility, making him a pretty well-rounded character.

It can be confusing to play as him as he has so many different powers. So, here’s how to play Moon Knight, along with his abilities, ultimate, and how you can make the most out of them.

Moon Knight’s Stats in Marvel Rivals

Class : Duelist

: Duelist Health : 250

: 250 Movement: 6m per second

Moon Knight may not have a lot of health and movement speed, but his mobility makes up for these. He’s best when played at a safe distance from the enemies. The Duelist also packs a ton of damage when you land and use your abilities right.

Weapon

The way Moon Knight’s weapon works is that whenever you shoot enemies close together, your Crescent Darts will bounce off between them, leading them all to take damage. This is what makes him suitable in team fights or when fighting in tight spots or choke points on the maps

netease / dexerto Moon Knight’s projectile bounces off enemies.

He also has an Ankh mechanic tied to his primary fire, which we’ll explain in the following abilities section. Below, you’ll find the stats for his Crescent Dart weapon:

Weapon Type Ranged projectile Distance 7m Damage 25 damage per round Projectile Speed 120m/s Damage falloff Begins at 30m and decreases to 50% at 50m Ammo 30

Abilities

Dealing damage with Moon Knight relies on his Ankh, a device you can throw on the ground or near walls. Not only does this pull enemies closer together to the center of it, but assuming it doesn’t get destroyed, it allows you to shoot them through the Ankh.

netease / dexerto Moon Knight’s Ankh knocks up enemies and pulls them closer to the center.

Anyone within the Ankh will get damage, and since your bullets bounce off enemies, you could easily take out those stuck together.

Additionally, Moon Knight has a few abilities, allowing him to quickly traverse the map to get to high grounds or certain spots.

Ability Details What it does Moon Blade Damage: 80

Projectile Speed: 120m/s

Maximum number of bounces: 3

Distance: 7m

Cooldown: 6s Launch forward a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to enemies. Ancient Ankh Pull-in Damage: 20

Pull-in Range: 5m

Bouncing range: 7m

Projectile Speed: 60m/s

Cooldown: 12s Fire an Ankh to launch up enemies within its radius towards the center. Rising Leap Cooldown: 6s Perform a double jump. Moonlight Hook Speed: 120m/s

Length: 25m

Maximum Distance: 21.5m/s

Cooldown: 15s Launch a frontal grappling hook that pulls Moon Knight towards it. Night Glider Horizontal Movement Speed: 8.7m/s

Descending Speed: 1.5m/s Enter the gliding state. Triple Eclipse Maximum Distance: 3m Perform a combo with his truncheon, and the third strike will launch up the enemy hit slightly. Hand of Khonshu (Ultimate) Damage: 75 per hit

Number of hits: 10

Duration: 3s

Descending Range: 6m radius

Ultimate Range: 4m spherical radius Open a portal that allows Khonshu to bombard enemies with his talons. Full Moon (Team-Up Ability) Duration: 6s

Range: 4m

Cooldown: 30s Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible.

How to play Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals

While Moon Knight can easily wipe targets who are clumped together, playing as him requires you to have good positioning. You’ll want to stay behind tanks or get to high grounds where you can line your shots easily.

netease / dexerto Use your Moonlight Hook ability to reach high grounds.

Since his weapons are projectiles, they can take some time to get used to due to the travel time. Ideally, you’ll want to spend a few minutes before a match just to warm up your aim to deal a lot of damage.

To make the most out of his kit, you’ll also want to practice landing your Ankh in places that are hard for the enemies to destroy.

This is really important because your Ankh is a reliable source of damage in the right position, as shooting it will automatically lead your projectiles to bounce off nearby enemies.

Overall, Moon Knight is a solid damage dealer for deathball-like comps. While he lacks range, his movement abilities make up for it.

netease / dexerto You’ll want to be careful when you glide around the map as it makes you an easy target to shoot.

That said, in scenarios where you’re unable to escape when getting dived by someone, the first thing you’ll want to do is throw an Ankh on the floor and hit it, as this will straight-up damage whoever is close to you.

Doing so should allow you to buy some time for yourself as they either have to destroy the Ankh first or risk getting damaged by being in your range. Ultimately, you’ll want to unleash your ultimate as the fight continues.

netease / dexerto The Hand of Khonsu is perfect to use when the enemies are grouped up in a small room or on the payload.

The hand of Khonshu may deal a ton of damage, but it’s easy to dodge when you’re playing heroes with mobility. Wait for the enemy team to exhaust their resources, and then drop it on top of them when they least expect it.

Best team comp

As comp synergy is essential when it comes to securing a win, we’ve gathered some of the characters that Moon Knight would pair well with:

Cloak and Dagger

Black Widow

Groot

Mantis

netease / marvel

Cloak and Dagger is a top-tier pick when there’s a Moon Knight in the team. With some coordination, you could pull off some easy kills from being invisible, thanks to their Team Up ability. Additionally, Cloak and Dagger have a decent range in healing, so assuming they keep landing their hits on you, you shouldn’t need to worry about giving up your position.

Black Widow

Dexerto / Netease

As a sniper, Black Widow’s kit can complement Moon Knight’s well. Black Widow can pressure enemies trying to get too close to you from a far distance and help finish off your kills – or the other way around. Since her ultimate also slows enemies in a large area, you can use the opportunity to combo with your ultimate for an easy teamwipe.

Groot

NetEase Games

Groot’s crowd control abilities can help Moon Knight shine even more as a DPS. His ultimate, however, can easily turn the tide of the fight when used at the right time with Moon Knight’s. Groot’s Strangling Prison not only pulls enemies to the center and roots them, but it also prevents them from moving and attacking – perfect for you to use yours at the same time.

Mantis

netease / marvel

Mantis is generally a very versatile support character, able to heal, deal damage, and put enemies to sleep. Like any other DPS, Moon Knight can benefit from getting damage boosted via her orb, which will make his projectiles even more deadly.

Best Counters

Hawkeye

Black Widow

Psylocke

Whether you’re thinking of making Moon Knight your main or struggling to win against him, it’s really important to learn his matchups. There are some heroes that he’d struggle with, mostly ones that can outrange him or burst him before he can do anything to fight back.

Hawkeye

NetEase Games

A good Hawkeye can easily delete Moon Knight from a distance as he deals a lot of damage and can shoot at his afterimages even if he attempts to escape. Not to mention, Moon Knight’s gliding speed is pretty slow and can be predictable, making it even easier for Hawkeye to chip away at his health.

Black Widow

netease / marvel

Much like Hawkeye, Black Widow simply outranges Moon Knight, and since she’s far away from the team most of the time, you could be dead by the time you try to reach her. Even if you do manage to 1v1 her as Moon Knight in close range, it is really risky because a good Black Widow can land all her combo to pull you back to her and finish you off.

Psylocke

netease / marvel

Psylocke is another hero that poses a huge thread to Moon Knight, forcing the player to be aware at all times. Since she has stealth, the X-Men character can be hard to track. She can easily sneak up on Moon Knight, allowing her to land some easy hits to decrease her cooldowns. Paired with her dashes, Psylocke could quickly burst him down before he can even grapple away.

Overall, the key to playing Moon Knight is to keep your distance and strategically place your Ankh. Don’t forget to warm up before matches to get a feel for your projectiles, and try not to rush when placing your ultimate in team fights.

Now that you know how to play Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals, check out some other Duelists, such as Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, and Squirrel Girl.