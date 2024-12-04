Marvel Rivals players mixed on MCU skins after prices leak

Hopeful Marvel Rivals players seem mixed on the hero shooter’s MCU skins after prices were accidentally shown during a stream.

Free-to-play hero shooter Marvel Rivals releases soon, but NetEase has kept some details under wraps. This most notably includes the breakdown of microtransaction prices and in-game currency exchange rates.

On December 3, however, Twitch streamer Sacriel accidentally shared a quick look at the in-game store page. Miller Ross managed to snap a screenshot, showing a few MCU character skins and their tentative prices.

Should the pricing remain consistent between preview and release builds, Marvel Rivals players may be looking at microtransactions whose prices resemble those in Apex Legends and Overwatch 2.

Marvel Rivals’ MCU skins and prices unofficially showcased

Ross’ screenshot features several skins modeled after MCU characters, specifically Loki from Season 2 of the Disney Plus series, Logan’s Deadpool & Wolverine look, Scarlet Witch from Multiverse of Madness, and Black Widow as she appeared in her solo film.

Notably, the 2,400 figure beside each name considers bundle prices, suggesting each MCU design will run 1,800.

If the exchange rate from real money to in-game currency is $1 per 100 currency, Marvel Rivals may charge about $18 per MCU skin.

Some players in the replies don’t seem to mind the presumed asking prices. “I’m easily dropping a band on this game idgaf,” one person commented.

Someone else added, “The prices don’t seem too crazy, they gotta make money somehow.”

However, others have their reservations, with a different Twitter/X user chiming in with, “That’s probably 18$ a skin man. I understand it could be worse but that sucks.”

Another person who said the skins “look decently priced” was greeted with numerous replies arguing that they don’t. “$20 for a skin is crazy,” reads one such response.

Developers in the Marvel Rivals Discord have clarified (via Twitter/X user Kelbert) that the build being used by streamers lacks the final store page. So the prices and conversion rates shown are tentative for now.

It’s also worth noting that some Marvel Rivals’ MCU skins will come with animated MVP intros, meaning that – in certain cases – players won’t just be paying for the cosmetic itself.