Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Are you interested in picking up Mantis in Marvel Rivals? Here’s a detailed breakdown of Mantis’ abilities, ultimate, tips, and more.

As a Strategist in Marvel Rivals, Mantis can provide your team with healing and utility. However, what really makes her shine compared to other Strategist characters in the game is that her healing and other abilities can lock on to your teammates instead of requiring you to aim at them.

Of course, you still need to have a line of sight on them, but Mantis should be your go-to support if your team consists mainly of mobile heroes.

If you’re thinking of maining Mantis in Marvel Rivals, check out everything you need to know about her abilities, ultimate, and tips to help you survive the fight and contribute to your team.

Mantis’ weapon in Marvel Rivals

Mantis’ Life Energy Blast is a projectile that requires you to lead your shots. If you manage to land a critical hit, you’ll be able to restore her Life Orb, essentially her resource meter when it comes to using her abilities.

Life Energy Blast: Fire an energy thorn and regain one Life Orb after a critical hit.

Mantis’ abilities in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel Mantis’ healing and abilities are dependent on her Life Orb.

Mantis excels at healing and giving damage boosts to teammates. However, using each ability consumes a Life Orb, making it extremely important to balance healing and landing your hits.

Her Spore Slumber ability makes up for her lack of mobility, which allows you to put your enemies to sleep for a quick escape.

Abilities

Healing Power

Consume Life Orbs to grant allies Healing Over Time.

Allied Inspiration

Consume Life Orbs to grant allies a damage boost.

Natural Anger

Consume Life Orbs to grant herself a damage boost.

Spore Slumber

Throw a spore to sedate the nearest enemy.

Nature’s Favor passive

Receive a movement boost when not injured and Healing Over Time when consuming Life Orbs.

Ultimate

Soul Resurgence: Release energy around her while moving, providing Healing Over Time and Movement Boost for surrounding allies.

Tips to play Mantis in Marvel Rivals

With Mantis, you’ll want to stay in the backline and poke the enemy as much as you can during fights, even if you’re not using too many Life Orbs on your teammates. You may get a lucky critical hit, and sometimes, one orb can make the difference.

Try to get an angle where you can give your teammates a Life Orb without getting jumped by the enemy team. This can be tricky depending on the map, but ensure you’re taking cover whenever possible to avoid the enemy’s line of sight.

Prioritize giving your heal orbs to characters that the other Strategists have trouble reaching or aiming their skills at, like Spider-Man or Iron Man. And give them a damage orb, too, if you can, especially if they’re contesting the enemy.

Mantis’ Soul Resurgence ultimate is great to keep your team’s sustain during team fights but it won’t save you from burst damage, like Scarlet Witch’s ultimate.

It can be tempting to throw Spore Slumber when the enemy team is grouped together, but there are times when you may need to save it to put whoever’s flanking you to sleep.

Additionally, you can use Natural Anger to give yourself a damage boost to poke the enemy or finish off a kill.

Just remember to keep an eye on your Life Orbs during fights and try to dish out some damage whenever you can. The last thing you’ll want to happen is to run out of resources during critical moments.