Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, morenetease / marvel
Are you interested in picking up Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals? Here’s a detailed breakdown of Luna Snow’s abilities, ultimate, tips, and more.
Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is an excellent Strategist for players who love to dish out damage while providing burst healing to their teammates.
She does require you to land your shots to heal, but the tradeoff is that she’s not reliant on a resource meter like Mantis. To top it off, she also has a CC ability and movement passive, which makes her a well-rounded support.
If you’re looking into maximizing her entire kit, check out everything you need to know about Luna Snow’s abilities, ultimate, tips, and more.
Luna Snow’s Weapon
Luna Snow’s primary fire can be used to heal allies as well as deal damage to your enemies, allowing for a more versatile playstyle, depending on the situation. It’s fast-firing and deals critical damage as long as you can constantly land your shots.
Light & Dark Ice: Fire-ice shots that damage enemies and heal allies
Luna Snow’s abilities in Marvel Rivals
What makes Luna Snow shine as a Strategist is her ability to heal teammates at longer ranges and even heal one additional person outside of her line of sight thanks to her Share the Stage ability. With a well-timed skill shot, her CC can also be used to stop enemy abilities and ultimates, including Scarlet Witch.
Abilities
Share the Sage
- Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others
Ice Arts
- Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health.
Absolute Zero
- Fire a clump of ice to freeze an enemy and restore Health
Passive
Cryo Heart
- Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts and Absolute Zero
Smooth Skate
- Keep moving forward to start ice skating.
Icy Disco
- Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will
Ultimate
Fate of Both Worlds: Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them a damage boost.
Tips to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals
You can heal pretty consistently with Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals without worrying about resources. That said, you’ll want to make sure that you’re always using her Share the Stage ability to attach Idol Aura to someone else.
Tanks are great options, but if there’s someone who tends to flank a lot or is out of your line of sight in the team, they’d also benefit from it.
The way this works is that whoever has the Idol Aura will also get healed when you heal another person – so that’s pretty much one less player to worry about.
Her Ice Arts ability, combined with her passive, can help you survive a 1v1 situation. You can also use this whenever your teammate is in a pinch, giving them burst healing in a short time.
When it comes to CC, you can use Absolute Zero to freeze enemies, stopping them from using their abilities and ultimates. With the right timing, this even works for Scarlet Witch and Storm’s ultimate.
And lastly, remember that you can toggle your ultimate between healing and damage boosting. Try not to pop it randomly because it’s a great way to contest the point or initiate a fight.