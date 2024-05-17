Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Are you interested in picking up Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals? Here’s a detailed breakdown of Luna Snow’s abilities, ultimate, tips, and more.

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is an excellent Strategist for players who love to dish out damage while providing burst healing to their teammates.

She does require you to land your shots to heal, but the tradeoff is that she’s not reliant on a resource meter like Mantis. To top it off, she also has a CC ability and movement passive, which makes her a well-rounded support.

If you’re looking into maximizing her entire kit, check out everything you need to know about Luna Snow’s abilities, ultimate, tips, and more.

Article continues after ad

Luna Snow’s Weapon

Luna Snow’s primary fire can be used to heal allies as well as deal damage to your enemies, allowing for a more versatile playstyle, depending on the situation. It’s fast-firing and deals critical damage as long as you can constantly land your shots.

Article continues after ad

Light & Dark Ice: Fire-ice shots that damage enemies and heal allies

Luna Snow’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel Luna Snow is an excellent support in Marvel Rivals for those who love to heal and deal damage at the same time.

What makes Luna Snow shine as a Strategist is her ability to heal teammates at longer ranges and even heal one additional person outside of her line of sight thanks to her Share the Stage ability. With a well-timed skill shot, her CC can also be used to stop enemy abilities and ultimates, including Scarlet Witch.

Article continues after ad

Abilities

Share the Sage

Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others

Ice Arts

Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health.

Absolute Zero

Fire a clump of ice to freeze an enemy and restore Health

Passive

Cryo Heart

Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts and Absolute Zero

Smooth Skate

Keep moving forward to start ice skating.

Icy Disco

Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will

Ultimate

Fate of Both Worlds: Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them a damage boost.

Tips to play Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

You can heal pretty consistently with Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals without worrying about resources. That said, you’ll want to make sure that you’re always using her Share the Stage ability to attach Idol Aura to someone else.

Tanks are great options, but if there’s someone who tends to flank a lot or is out of your line of sight in the team, they’d also benefit from it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The way this works is that whoever has the Idol Aura will also get healed when you heal another person – so that’s pretty much one less player to worry about.

Her Ice Arts ability, combined with her passive, can help you survive a 1v1 situation. You can also use this whenever your teammate is in a pinch, giving them burst healing in a short time.

When it comes to CC, you can use Absolute Zero to freeze enemies, stopping them from using their abilities and ultimates. With the right timing, this even works for Scarlet Witch and Storm’s ultimate.

Article continues after ad

And lastly, remember that you can toggle your ultimate between healing and damage boosting. Try not to pop it randomly because it’s a great way to contest the point or initiate a fight.