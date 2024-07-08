Marvel Rivals Loki guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its closed beta on July 23. So, before it kicks off, here’s a guide on one of the best Strategists on the roster, Loki.

As a Strategist, much of your job is supporting your team, including healing and buffing them up. However, the best ones do way more than that.

This is what makes Loki so good, as not only can he heal, but he can also function almost as another Duelist if needed, putting out tons of poke damage.

So, here is everything you need to know about Loki’s abilities and some tips on how to best use him.

Loki weapons in Marvel Rivals

Loki’s weapon is the main focus of his kit, as it’s his avenue for dealing damage and healing your team.

Weapon

Mystical Missile

Fire Mystical Missiles to heal allies or deal damage to enemies

Loki abilities in Marvel Rivals

A good portion of Loki’s abilities are dedicated to getting him out of a sticky situation, especially since he isn’t as mobile as the rest of the cast.

Abilities

Regeneration Domain

Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that converts damage taken by allies within its radius to healing energy

Doppelganger

Project an illusion that can cast some of Loki’s abilities

Devious Exchange

Swap with a selected illusion

Backstab

Pull out a dagger to stab enemies

Deception

Become invisible and conjure an illusion to deceive enemies

Ultimate

God of Mischief

Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero to use all of their abilities

NetEase Loki’s kit excels in being able to escape from attacking enemies easily

Tips to play Loki in Marvel Rivals

If there’s one thing to keep note of when playing Loki, is that his effectiveness is heavily reliant on your mechanics – especially when it comes to his heal and damage rate.

You’ll need to be able to precisely aim at your allies and enemies to effectively heal and damage, but once you’re over the steep learning curve, he becomes one of the best Strategists in the game.

Since you’ll be in the backline somewhat stationary, it’s important to be ready at any moment to defend yourself from a targeted dive from enemies.

Luckily, his kit is built to get you out of such situations, as you can easily cast a Doppelganger and go invisible.

The other great thing about Loki’s kit is that you aren’t pigeonholed into becoming a healbot, as you can easily start flanking and become a pseudo-Duelist to dish out a lot of damage – although we can’t guarantee your teammates will support you doing so.