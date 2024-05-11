Gaming

Marvel Rivals lets you unleash “environmental destruction” to a certain extent

Michelle Cornelia
an image of Iron Man from Marvel RivalsMarvel / NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals doesn’t only let you shower your enemies with powerful abilities, but apparently, it’s also possible to break things around you.

Marvel Rivals lets you play as various superheroes and villains, but aside from using all of their cool abilities and powers, it turns out the game has an interesting detail that enables you to pull off “environmental destruction.” However, not everything can be destroyed.

In a blog post, devs mentioned: “When we first dreamed up the idea of environmental destruction in Marvel Rivals, we all had visions of world-breaking combat on a scale worthy of Super Heroes. Let’s be real, if the Hulk can’t smash a building or two, is he really the Hulk?”

Hence, they agreed that this had to be a thing in the game. Though implementing it was not “a walk in the park.”

As a team-based pvp shooter, buildings, and structures need to “exist for strategic showdowns.” After all, think of how you’d find cover otherwise when you’re low on health or need to dodge Spiderman.

If everything in the game was destructible, things would just “be reduced to rubble” and turn into a “chaotic battle in large open space.” To combat this issue, devs claimed that they’ve found what they hope is “the perfect balance.”

Marvel Rivals screenshotNetEase

“We meticulously designed and validated the environmental destruction ratios for each level,” they explained.

The way this works is that players can unleash their hero’s “destructive power” to blast open new pathways and turn rubble into cover. 

Meanwhile, certain “essential structures” that “blockade in high levels,” like high platforms, won’t be destructible to ensure the player’s “maneuverability and the strategic nature of team battles.”

Additionally, devs ensured that the aftermath of a player’s destruction won’t “hinder the fluidity of heroes’ movement or mess with their high-flying acrobatics.”

They’ve also mentioned continually designing ways to improve these experiences, like “improving the collision of irregular debris and allowing continuous attacks to break and clear them.”

“Optimizing these experiential issues arising from environmental destruction requires lots of testing, which is why we want to hear from you during this Alpha!”

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha Test has already been made available and if you’re thinking of jumping in on the fun, make sure you know how to access it.

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

keep reading
Adin Ross
Call of Duty
Adin Ross furious with Activision after getting banned from Call of Duty
Meera Jacka
A screenshot featuring My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite.
Fortnite
How to get My Hero Academia skins in Fortnite: All bundles & prices
Michelle Cornelia
an image of a village in Manor Lords
Gaming
Manor Lords 0.7.960 patch notes: King’s Tax, oxen optimization, and more
Daniel Appleford
Baldur's Gate 3 Alfira
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal what actions they take every single run
Michelle Cornelia
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech