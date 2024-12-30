Marvel Rivals leaks confirm classic Scarlet Witch skin hidden in game

Marvel Rivals players are in for a treat – dataminers have uncovered a classic Scarlet Witch skin hidden in the game files.

Marvel Rivals currently features 33 playable heroes, sorted into three roles: Vanguard (tanks), Duelists (high DPS), and Strategists (support). The game’s tier lists show which heroes are dominating the battlefield, with Scarlet Witch, currently in the A-Tier with the likes of Loki, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first major update, which promises to shake up the roster with several new heroes and skins. Leaks point to the addition of Valkyrie, Emma Frost, Deadpool, and more.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say the roster is about to get a whole lot bigger. Thanks to dataminers, we got a sneak peek at an unfinished Wanda skin, which might come next season.

Scarlet Witch gets her fourth Marvel Rivals skin – and it’s a classy one

On X, leaker Rivals Info posted a still of the unfinished skin, along with gameplay footage showing it in action.

Article continues after ad

The classic outfit is a huge hit among fans. Marvel Rivals fans enthused, “Classic Wanda, yesss! I used to pray for times like this ” and “Mother Scarlet.”

Article continues after ad

The skin is based on Wanda Maximoff’s classic comic book look (yes, the one you saw in WandaVision’s Halloween episode). The model is unfinished at the moment, as evidenced by the lack of color in her skin

This would be Wanda’s fourth skin in Marvel Rivals. Though it’s been less than a month since the game’s official release, some characters, like the Scarlet Witch, are already racking up cosmetic outfits – Hawkeye, a fan-favorite and often Diamond rank ban victim, already has four.

Article continues after ad

While Wanda’s cosmetics are getting some love from the NetEase team, her Ultimate ability isn’t having much luck in most matches since players discovered the best way to counter it.