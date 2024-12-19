Marvel Rivals leak reveals new skins for Squirrel Girl, Loki & more

A fresh Marvel Rivals leak has revealed brand-new skins for fan-favorite characters, including Loki and Squirrel Girl.

One of the Marvel Rivals’ greatest strengths is its diverse roster of iconic heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe. Each comes with its own unique playstyle, whether it’s the tanky strength Venom or the pinpoint accuracy of Hawkeye.

As you’d expect, each character also has plenty of skins you can unlock, or buy for them. The launch offerings included everything from simple color changes to costumes based on MCU movies like Deadpool and Wolverine or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now, following the arrival of the December 19 update, which rolls out the Winter Celebration event, leaks have revealed a host of new skins coming down the line.

Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year skins leaked

After the patch was released, leaker ‘RivalsLeaks’ on X shared images of two new skins that are seemingly related to Lunar New Year. The first is a Moon Knight skin named ‘Lunar General,’ which features a traditional Chinese demon mask and armor.

The second is a Squirrel Girl costume titled ‘Dragoness,’ which comes with a themed dress, a new hair color, and even a scaley tail.

In a follow-up post, the leaker revealed that both these skins will be arriving on the Marvel Rivals store in the coming weeks, as well as the prices for the bundles. Moon Knight will cost 2,200 Units (down from 3,300) and Squirrel Girl will cost 1,600 (down from 2,200).

They didn’t confirm when the skins will arrive in-game, but with the Lunar New Year taking place on January 29, 2025, we expect them to drop sometime in January.

New Loki and Cloak & Dagger skins also leaked

The same leaker also managed to reveal a couple of extra skins that aren’t tied to Chinese New Year. One of these is a new Loki costume, swapping his usual green and gold cloak for darker armor that looks almost demonic.

Another was for Cloak and Dagger, who have emerged as one of the strongest healers in Marvel Rivals. This new skin flips their usual color scheme, giving Tandy a black outfit and Tyrone a white jacket with a lion-like mane.

Again, there is no word on when these two skins will be released in Marvel Rivals. They could be part of an event planned in 2025, or they could arrive in the store at any time, so keep an eye out if you’re a Loki or Cloak and Dagger main.

In the meantime, take a look at our picks for the 20 best Marvel Rivals skins released so far.