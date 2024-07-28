Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Jeff the Land Shark has arrived in Marvel Rivals as a new Strategist in the roster. Read on about his abilities, ultimate, tips, and more so you can master his kit in no time.

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta didn’t just introduce Adam Warlock as a new support but also Jeff the Land Shark, who has just been revealed and added to the game.

Much like other Strategists, Jeff excels in providing healing and utility to the team. However, as a shark, he does have some mobility that allows him to dive around the map or even disengage in a fight quickly.

When used right, his ultimate can also turn the tide of the match. If you’re looking into playing this hero, this guide will help you understand how to utilize his kit in Marvel Rivals.

Jeff The Land Shark weapons in Marvel Rivals

Jeff the Land Shark’s primary weapon lets you shoot bursts of healing to your teammates in the form of water splash, which you can either hold for when they’re in critical health or spray at them in intervals. On the other hand, his secondary weapon allows you to shoot a projectile that damages nearby enemies.

Weapons

Joyful Splash

Unleash a healing splash.

Aqua Burst

Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Jeff The Land Shark abilities in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel Jeff the Landshark can heal allies with his primary fire and healing bubbles.

Jeff the Land Shark shines as a mid-to-close-range Strategist thanks to his healing splash primary fire and the ability to spit healing bubbles to teammates. Those who pick this up will not only top up their health but also get a healing boost.

Not to mention, he can also dive underneath the ground to escape from flankers or reposition himself on high ground, making him much more slippery to jump on than other supports in Marvel Rivals.

Passive

Oblivious Cuteness

Reduce damage taken from critical strikes.

Frozen Spitball

Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Landshark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.

New Friends

Jeff the Landshark and Rocket Racoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction.

Abilities

Hide and Seek

Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a movement boost and the wall-crawl ability.

Healing Bubble

Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by the ally.

Ultimate

It’s Jeff!

Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward.

Tips to play Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Mobility is one of the things that make Jeff the Land Shark shine as a support. Always remember that you can essentially climb walls when you’re using his Hide and Seek ability.

Use this to your advantage to reposition if you keep constantly getting pressured by enemy flankers, especially since Jeff has quite a big hitbox.

But don’t forget that even if you’re diving under the ground or walls, this doesn’t mean that you’re invincible. You can still take damage during this form, and the same thing applies when using your ultimate.

Healing with Jeff the Landshark is pretty straightforward. In addition to using your primary fire, make sure to throw your Healing Bubbles to your teammates so that they can get a boost.

As for his ultimate, the best use for this is to find an angle where you can swallow the enemy team and then spit them out to the edge of the map, leading them to their death. With coordination, this should work pretty well with Doctor Strange’s portal.

Lastly, Jeff works really well when paired with either Luna Snow or Groot. Jeff’s team-up ability with Luna Snow allows you to deal more damage. On the other hand, when playing with Groot, you can essentially pocket him as Jeff sits on his shoulder.