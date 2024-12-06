Marvel Rivals is missing key social feature at launch & it could be devastating

Marvel Rivals is finally upon us but the newest hero shooter on the block is missing a key social feature at launch. There’s no form of Streamer Mode available yet, and it could spell doom if not added in the very near future.

After months of anticipation, the “Overwatch killer” Marvel Rivals is now out worldwide. With a stacked roster, plenty of maps and modes, and countless cosmetics to unlock, there’s a great deal for fans to sink their teeth into right away.

With thousands jumping in right away, and many thousands more checking the game out on Twitch, it’s a huge launch with tons of hype around it. But one simple feature has been overlooked and it just might cause chaos if not remedied sooner than later.

At launch, Marvel Rivals doesn’t include any form of Streamer Mode. While this may sound insignificant on paper, merely impacting the top 1% of content creators, its ramifications could be far-reaching if developers don’t act fast.

NetEase Games While Marvel Rivals has a number of streamer-friendly options at launch, it’s missing the most important.

Marvel Rivals missing Streamer Mode at launch

We jumped into Marvel Rivals ourselves on December 5 to get in on the launch day celebrations, though the game’s settings quickly stood out. While there are plenty of options to avoid and block pesky players, a great sign on day one, and devs have been putting the right foot forward in avoiding FOMO-tactics, it’s not all great news.

There’s no Streamer Mode to be found, and without it, the game’s most popular content creators may soon suffer.

In essence, Streamer Mode is there to protect from stream-sniping. By hiding your player name, and in some cases, like in Overwatch 2, even obscure further details like queue time, it helps streamers avoid frustrations online.

For years now, devious players have found their way into lobbies with renowned personalities, just to throw games, or if on the enemy team, solely hunt down and ruin the day of the streamer involved. On various occasions, we’ve seen content creators and pro players alike slam developers of their favorite titles for not acting fast enough, and now, Marvel Rivals could be next.

Twitch Marvel Rivals is already soaring on Twitch, but without a Streamer Mode, it could come crashing down soon.

At the time of writing, just hours out from launch, Marvel Rivals is already the second biggest game on Twitch with more than 200,000 live viewers. The likes of TenZ, TimTheTatman, and Summit all checking it out.

There’s been no word from devs at NetEase Games as to whether a Streamer Mode of any kind is in the works,