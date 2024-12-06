Marvel Rivals instantly becomes one of Steam’s most played games

Marvel Rivals has quickly skyrocketed into Steam’s most-played games chart, sitting amongst industry giants mere hours after release.

Marvel Rivals officially launched on December 6, 2024, and has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games of the year. This is largely due to its huge roster of iconic characters, unlockable skins, and intuitive battle pass.

Even before release, Marvel Rivals was dubbed the “Overwatch killer” by fans and while it’s still early days, the game’s playerbase is already looking incredibly healthy. In fact, it has already claimed a top 4 spot on Steam.

Marvel Rivals already topping Steam charts

As of writing, Marvel Rivals has 183,666 current players and received a whopping 444,286 all-time player count. This puts it directly under multiplayer giants Counter-Strike 2 (1.4M), Dota 2 (615k), and PUBG (766k).

It even managed to beat the ever-popular martial arts BR Naraka Blade Point and Black Ops 6, two games known for their large communities.

To make matters even better, this figure only represents PC players playing via the Steam client. So, with Marvel Rivals being available across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the overall player count will be much higher than those shown via Steam DB.

STEAMDB Marvel Rivals has already proven incredibly popular on Steam.

Having such a large community is particularly great for those who wish to team up with their friends across all platforms via crossplay.

Of course, like all live service games, Marvel Rivals player count will fluctuate as time passes. However, with new events and heroes being constantly added – it could break this record again.

Whether Marvel Rivals will be able to break into the top 3 and steal PUBG’s spot remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that the game has proven incredibly popular.

To help you get a headstart on the battlefield, be sure to check out our best Marvel Rivals characters tier list and all battle pass skins.