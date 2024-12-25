Marvel Rivals Human Torch leaked: Weapons, abilities, everything we know

A new Marvel Rivals leak has outlined what players can expect from the Human Torch’s weapons and abilities when he finally joins the roster.

Marvel Rivals launched with a roster of 33 playable characters, ranging from the likes of Punisher and Magneto to Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch.

NetEase plans to expand the list of heroes in the months ahead, too. Leaked details have already outed that one upcoming addition includes Marvel’s first superhero.

Here’s what we know, so far, about how Johnny Storm/Human Torch will play in Marvel Rivals and when we can expect to get our hands on him.

When is Human Torch coming to Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Comics

An ad for Marvel Rivals previously (and accidentally) confirmed the Fantastic Four hero will join the fun.

This promo has led to speculation that Human Torch will arrive during Season 1, which kicks off on an unspecified date in early January 2025.

At press time, though, NetEase Games has not officially announced plans for the hero.

Human Torch’s leaked weapons

Reputable leaker RivalLeaks on Twitter/X shared in-game images of the Human Torch, one of which outlines his attacks and special abilities.

As a three-star character, the mutate shouldn’t prove too difficult to master. Plus, he’ll play the role of a Duelist, meaning Marvel Rivals will soon add yet another DPS character to the cast.

Weapon

Fire Cluster

Launch forward a spittable fireball.

Human Torch’s leaked Abilities

The Human Torch’s fire-based powers will allow him to deal heavy damage in Marvel Rivals. Players can expect certain attacks to deal burning damage, of course, while others like the Flaming Meteor keep enemies at bay with stun effects.

Abilities

Plasma Body

Enter a state of accelerated ascent.

Pyro-Prison

Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies.

Flaming Meteor

Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies.

Blazing Blast

Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.

Ultimate

Supernova

Unleash shockwaves to deal damage to enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado.

Team-Up Abilities

Omega Fire

Storm can consume one of Human Torche’s fire tornadoes into her ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm’s hurricane into a firey hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any of his fire tornadoes caught in its path.

Team-Up Anchor

+15% damage boost.

Who is Human Torch in Marvel Rivals?

Human Torch’s in-game backstory presently remains unknown. However, the character himself is considered Marvel’s first superhero, initially appearing in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939.

Modern-day Johnny Storm in the 616 universe gets exposed to cosmic radiation after Dr. Reed Richards flies him, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm into space. The effects of the radiation give each one superpowers, thus creating the foundations of what becomes the Fantastic Four.

