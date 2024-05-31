Marvel Rivals: How to get the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man

Find out everything you need to know about how to get the all-new Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha may have only lasted 10 days, but there were already various exciting rewards players could unlock throughout the period. Though only some would be carried over, like the exclusive Scarlet Witch skin and Elite Nameplate.

That said, players could still take a peek at what they can expect in terms of cosmetics. Speaking of cosmetics, those aspiring to be Spider-Man mains are in for a treat.

In the game’s Closed Beta announcement trailer, it’s been revealed that Spider-man will be getting an all-new Scarlet Spider skin. Check out how you can unlock the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals below.

How to get the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Close-up look of the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals.

The Scarlet Spider skin for Marvel Rivals is exclusive to PS5. This essentially means that only those who play on PS5 can claim it.

No other details regarding the skin have been shared so far, so it’s safe to assume that you will be able to claim it in-game as long as you log in on a PS5. Do take this information with a grain of salt until more official information is available regarding unlocking it.

Along with the new skin reveal, the next Closed Beta has also been announced to be available for PlayStation and Xbox. So, console players who missed out on the Closed Alpha yesterday will finally be able to jump in the fun.

So far, that’s all we know about how to get the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-man in Marvel Rivals. Earlier in the Closed Alpha period, Spider-Man already has a 2099: Spider Punk skin along with a 2099: Spider Punk MVP intro scene. The Scarlet Spider skin surely is a welcome addition to the hero’s cosmetic options.

Assuming that all the leaks are true, it’s likely we’ll also be getting MCU-style skins down in the line, and even certain additional heroes and villains to the roster. Only time will tell.

If you’re thinking about rocking this skin, make sure you know these essential tips to play Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals so you can properly utilize his entire kit.