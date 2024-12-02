Marvel Rivals: How to get Peni Parker’s Venom skin for free

Marvel Rivals is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers a raft of free cosmetics, including the VEN#M skin for Peni Parker, meaning you can effectively grab it at no extra cost.

With Marvel Rivals now in focus, players are coming to grips with the ever-growing roster stacked full of iconic heroes and villains. Naturally, customizing these characters is a huge draw too.

Tons of skins are on offer to make them feel unique, with plenty capturing classic looks from both cinematic and comic book history. While many can be unlocked in-game or purchased with real money, some are a little more elusive.

Developers at NetEase have partnered up with PlayStation to offer a number of exclusive goodies, including a crossover skin for Peni Parker, as her suit gets taken over by Venom’s symbiote. Here’s how it can be yours.

PlayStation Plus rewards in Marvel Rivals

To celebrate the launch of Marvel Rivals on December 6, there’s a special bundle available through PlayStation Plus. Four exclusive rewards can be claimed at no extra cost, but only if you’re an active PlayStation Plus subscriber.

These cosmetics are all for Peni Parker, though they involve another character too. Venom’s symbiote has essentially taken control of her suit, giving her a far more sinister look than usual.

NetEase The Peni Parker VEN#M skin is sure to turn heads in Marvel Rivals.

Accompanying the skin itself comes all manner of bonus items like sprays and victory poses. Not only that, you also get a handful of Season Pass tokens when claiming the pack too, making it all the more worthwhile.

Below is a quick breakdown of everything included in the first Marvel Rivals PlayStation Plus bundle:

VEN#M mech suit skin for Peni Parker

Name card

Spray

Victory pose

Season Pass tokens

It’s worth noting, while these items can be yours at no extra cost if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, they can be purchased for a price if you don’t. There’s currently no word on exact pricing details, but we’ll update you here in the coming days.

As the first PlayStation Plus bundle, expect to see plenty more for Marvel Rivals moving forward. It’s likely there will be a new cosmetic pack to claim every month, so we’ll keep you up to speed here with all the latest rewards as they’re revealed.

