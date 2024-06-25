Marvel Rivals hints at fan favorite character coming to the game during closed beta

The Closed Beta Test of Marvel Rivals is a few weeks away and ahead of that, NetEase Games has released a new trailer that hints at a fan-favorite character coming to the game.

Marvel Rivals is one of the most anticipated games of the year as NetEase’s Overwatch-style shooter gained massive popularity during its Closed Alpha Test in May 2024. While the Alpha only allowed a select number of players from North America to participate, the Beta is announced to allow five times the players than earlier across several regions.

The wider Closed Beta will be available for both Console and PC players alike and will include a plethora of new features such as cross-progression, new maps, and much more. One of those maps will be a Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map that carries the storyline of Master Weaver and Spider-Zero.

In a new cinematic trailer for the map, NetEase showcased the area that’s themed after neo-futuristic Japanese architecture that Master Weaver has preserved.

However, towards the end of the trailer fans noticed an easter egg hinting towards a popular Marvel character from the X-Men franchise, Psylocke who they believe is the next hero to be added during closed beta.

The pink butterfly at the end of the trailer is similar to Psylocke’s energy wings, which fans were quick to identify. One such fan wrote while posting the picture, “Am I crazy or is this a Psylocke teaser?”

Another chimed in, “I like how Rivals is going all over with their roster and not just the big names in Marvel.” A third user said, “Pink butterfly is a classic Psylocke tell.”

When it comes to new characters, Venom and Adam Warlock have already been confirmed to appear in Closed Beta by NetEase as they join the vast roster of Marvel Rivals.

On the other hand, players can expect sign-ups for the beta in the first couple of weeks in July, since they’ll need to fill out a similar form to the alpha to gain access to the game.