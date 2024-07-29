Marvel Rivals fans reveal OP Jeff The Land Shark strategy to stunlock enemies

Marvel Rivals Closed Beta players have discovered an overpowered strategy to stunlock enemies in every match, with the newest member to the character roster − Jeff The Land Shark.

NetEase’s July 27 patch added two new characters to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta over the final week. The hero roster is expanded from 21 to 23, with the addition of Jeff The Land Shark and Thor.

Thor, a Vanguard, continues to be a tremendous force with his hammer, delivering high-impact blows. Meanwhile, Jeff The Land Shark, a strategist, has emerged as a huge game changer. While his healing abilities are significant, it’s his attacking prowess that stands out.

According to players, Jeff’s ability to stun enemies is proving to be extremely dominating and overpowered in the current meta.

A TikTok user called Bogur posted a video of his Rivals beta gameplay on Reddit, playing as Jeff The Land Shark, where he used his ultimate power It’s Jeff! to chomp on an enemy. However, he spat the enemy all the way back into his team’s spawn region, preventing the opponent from escaping or attacking his team.

The opponent got stunned until the next respawn, thus they cannot escape unless they want to be eliminated by Bogur’s teammates.

This technique has allowed players to create their own variants in which they use Jeff’s ult to spew out enemies from the battlefield totally or even dive down with them for a multi-kill.

However, Bogur’s version allows you to troll the enemy while they are stunned and alive. Several players turned in their experiences with Jeff where one player said: “He can also throw allies off maps which is what one guy did in one of my matches.”

Another chimed in that NetEase should fix the bug by “making the spawn barrier only solid on one side” where you “can’t enter the other team’s spawn room, but you can leave it”. A third fan wrote: “This Ult will be changed to something else before the game’s full release. There is a reason most other games don’t give you the ability to actively control other players including teammates”

While Jeff’s abilities are being considered a complete meta in the game, you can check out his full ability set and where he ranks in our tier list right here.