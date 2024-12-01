Marvel Rivals fans disappointed by “incredibly bad” Wolverine design

The full roster for Marvel Rivals has been revealed, and fans are already disappointed by Wolverine’s “incredibly bad” design.

Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be the next big hero-shooter competitor. Its design and playstyle mimic those of Overwatch 2, albeit with a roster of beloved superheroes such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and more.

A new trailer gave players their best look yet at which Marvel heroes will join in on the action when the game launches on December 6, 2024.

Article continues after ad

While fans have praised the look of almost every Marvel hero, arguably one of the most beloved Marvel characters is already getting a lot of hate online for his design.

Marvel Rivals fans slam the design of Wolverine

Wolverine, one of the most popular X-Men characters and a figure that has found great success in the live-action world thanks to Hugh Jackman’s portrayal across multiple decades, is getting slammed online. Not the character himself, of course, but the default skin with which he will launch the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I like every Marvel Rivals design, but damn Wolverine looks bad,” declared one Reddit user in a new thread, fellow users also chiming in throughout the comments section and sharing a similar sentiment.

“This is the first design I’m just not a fan of. So many creative character designs and they choose to just give Logan a jacket and tank top for the 200th time,” added another Reddit user.

Others have called the design “incredibly bad” and “the weakest” of all Marvel Rivals designs.

Article continues after ad

Across X (formerly Twitter), Marvel Rivals fans have also had issues with Wolverine’s design. One user stated, What the f*** did Wolverine do to deserve the only complete ass design in the entire Marvel Rivals roster?”

Another X user even compared Wolverine’s design with the League of Legends TV series Arcane, posting, “It’s Insane how Vander from Arcane looks more like Wolverine than the one from Marvel Rivals.”

Article continues after ad

As is the way with hero shooters, each character will likely get plenty of different skins and looks as the game progresses through its life cycle. With that in mind, it looks like Wolverine fans will just have to be patient for now.