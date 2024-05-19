Marvel Rivals’ Doctor Strange can pull off game-changing plays with these strats

Doctor Strange’s portal isn’t only useful for a quick shortcut, but you can also use it to block the enemy spawn and more.

When I found out that Doctor Strange could open a portal in Marvel Rivals, I was a bit worried. As someone who has died countless times from using Symmetra’s teleporter back in the first Overwatch, the thought of players using this ability for griefing purposes immediately crossed my mind. Lo and behold, it didn’t take too long for someone to pull that off in the game.

While this may seem infuriating, it is bound to happen when a character is given an ability that affects their teammates. That said, when used with the right strategy, there’s more that the portal can provide other than just teleporting you and your team.

Based on clips circulating on X and Reddit, some players are already finding strategies to block the enemy’s spawn with Doctor Strange’s portal.

The way this works is that you’d place both of Doctor Strange’s portals in front of the enemy spawn doors, making them unable to leave.

Seeing this, however, a majority of players weren’t too happy. Many claimed that the ability should be nerfed — or at the very least, the area near the spawn door should be made immune to Strange’s portal ability.

In case you didn’t know, enemies can also use the portal. In another clip, one player even managed to open a portal from the enemy’s spawn, leading the enemy team to fall to their death.

As if that was not wild enough, a different user showcased on X (formerly Twitter) how the portal can be used to achieve “terminal velocity.”

By placing the portals next to each other vertically, it’s possible to make someone continuously fall in a loop — at least until the portal disappears.

This reminded me so much of that one scene in MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok, where Loki shouts angrily that he has been falling for 30 minutes after Strange sent him into a portal.

Given that Marvel Rivals is still in Closed Alpha, characters and their abilities in the game will likely receive some tweaks in the future, depending on player feedback. If you manage to get into the Closed Alpha, ensure that you fill out the feedback form in your inbox to receive rewards.