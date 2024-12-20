Marvel Rivals ditched this CoD feature and it shouldn’t have

Marvel Rivals has certainly taken inspiration from the other third-person hero shooters on the market, but one fantastic feature from Call of Duty should have stayed.

The Marvel Rivals betas were proof of how popular this game was going to become, with thousands of players diving in for a chance to play as their favorite Marvel characters and battle other fans.

However, not everything from the beta was carried over into the full game, with skins previously seen being drip-fed to the community in different releases. On top of this, one great CoD feature was wrongly dropped.

Marvel Rivals nameplates need obvious CoD inspiration

Back in the Marvel Rivals beta, players could earn Nameplates (think of them like Calling Cards in CoD), to set their account apart and showcase their favorite characters, skins, or styles. These Nameplates also represented your progression with the character, so the better you were at the game, or the more dedicated you were with one fighter, the more Nameplates you’d earn.

This worked in the same way as Call of Duty’s Calling Cards, which can be earned almost like achievements. The better you were with a weapon, the more Calling Cards you got, or if you did a cool shot, you’d get a Calling Card to boast about it.

Unfortunately, after leaving the beta and entering its full release, this was dropped, in favor of purchasing your Nameplates, sometimes for around 150 Units.

Not only does this eliminate any sort of motivation to work towards the Nameplates, but strips the feature of anything exciting. Players are forced to either spend real money on their favorites or earn the currency themselves which, while it’s certainly a way to show your prowess, it doesn’t have the same level of impact as CoD’s Calling Cards.

The community is also up in arms about the missing feature, with players taking to social media to wonder why they’re not earnable through progression.

“The basic character-specific banners like these and the alt color skins should just be tied to character proficiency” shared one user, revealing just how little rewards you get for mastering your chosen character.

Other players were quick to agree, with one highlighting how they “I wish there was more to the proficiency rewards. Maybe there will be in the future… hopefully.”

Whether anything changes or any unique proficiency-based Nameplates and cosmetics come into Marvel Rivals is yet to be seen, but it’s clear Netease missed a trick pulling it from the final release.