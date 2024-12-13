Marvel Rivals directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

If you’re looking for everything there is to know about Marvel Rivals then you’ve come to the right place, as our directory has everything you need to master heroes, lock in the best settings, and more.

Marvel Rivals finally arrived on December 6, bringing 33 fan-favorite heroes and villains to play as and master. This free-to-play hero shooter is similar to Overwatch, requiring you to master the different heroes, their Team-ups, and counters to dominate.

Our 3/5 review from long-time Overwatch player Carver Fisher praised its “gorgeous” visuals and how fantastic it is for casual players but criticized its competitive design.

Still, our experts have been grinding the game and learning all of the characters, so here are all of Dexerto’s guides in one place to help you with everything you need to know.

NetEase Games

General Marvel Rivals guides & how-tos

Codes and skins

Everyone loves freebies, so here’s how to claim free rewards through Twitch Drops, Assemble codes, and more.

Hero guides

Whether you’re chasing the meta heroes or want to play as your favorite superhero, Our Marvel Rivals character guides tell you everything you need to know about mastering Captain America, Wolverine, Black Widow, and more.

Best settings guides

It’s important to use the best settings in a competitive hero shooter like Marvel Rivals so from crosshairs to aim assist, here’s everything you need to know.

Meet our Marvel Rivals experts

Our experts have been playing Marvel Rivals since its alpha stages, learning how to master each hero.

For more on the superhero shooter from NetEase, you can also check out our dedicated Marvel Rivals news page.