Marvel Rivals directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

If you’re looking for everything there is to know about Marvel Rivals then you’ve come to the right place, as our directory has everything you need to master heroes, lock in the best settings, and more.
Marvel Rivals finally arrived on December 6, bringing 33 fan-favorite heroes and villains to play as and master. This free-to-play hero shooter is similar to Overwatch, requiring you to master the different heroes, their Team-ups, and counters to dominate.
Our 3/5 review from long-time Overwatch player Carver Fisher praised its “gorgeous” visuals and how fantastic it is for casual players but criticized its competitive design.
Still, our experts have been grinding the game and learning all of the characters, so here are all of Dexerto’s guides in one place to help you with everything you need to know.
General Marvel Rivals guides & how-tos
- How many people play Marvel Rivals?
- All leaked characters
- When is the next season?
- Voice actors & cast list
- Crossplay & cross-progression explained
- How to get experience quickly
- How to change your name
- Competitive mode explained
- Ranked rewards and how to get them
- How to play custom games
- How to fix network errors
- What are Team-Up skills?
- Who is Galacta?
Codes and skins
Everyone loves freebies, so here’s how to claim free rewards through Twitch Drops, Assemble codes, and more.
- Marvel Rivals codes
- Assemble code: How to get codes and use them for rewards
- Every Marvel Rivals skin
- How to get Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin for free
- How to get Twitch Drops
Hero guides
Whether you’re chasing the meta heroes or want to play as your favorite superhero, Our Marvel Rivals character guides tell you everything you need to know about mastering Captain America, Wolverine, Black Widow, and more.
- Marvel Rivals hero tier list: Best characters ranked & explained
- Best characters for beginners
- Adam Warlock
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Cloak and Dagger
- Doctor Strange
- Groot
- Hawkeye
- Hela
- Hulk
- Iron Fist
- Iron Man
- Jeff The Land Shark
- Loki
- Luna Snow
- Magik
- Magneto
- Mantis
- Namor
- Peni Parker
- Psylocke
- Rocket Raccoon
- Scarlet Witch
- Spider-Man
- Squirrel Girl
- Star-Lord
- Storm
- The Punisher
- Thor
- Venom
- Winter Soldier
- Wolverine
Best settings guides
It’s important to use the best settings in a competitive hero shooter like Marvel Rivals so from crosshairs to aim assist, here’s everything you need to know.
Meet our Marvel Rivals experts
Our experts have been playing Marvel Rivals since its alpha stages, learning how to master each hero.
For more on the superhero shooter from NetEase, you can also check out our dedicated Marvel Rivals news page.