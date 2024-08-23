Marvel Rivals devs reveal Team-Up abilities will drastically change between Seasons

According to the devs at NetEase Games, the Team-Up abilities in Marvel Rivals will continually change with each subsequent update and the introduction of new heroes. Here’s what players can expect when the game is out.

Marvel Rivals has finally announced its release date, and fans of NetEase’s 6v6 shooter can mark their calendars for December 6, 2024. The announcement was revealed during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, accompanied by a new trailer showcasing the addition of two beloved heroes, Captain America and Winter Soldier, to the already stacked roster.

However, that isn’t the only news from Gamescom. In an exclusive conversation at the NetEase Games booth, Dexerto had the opportunity to chat with Zhiyong Feng, the Lead Combat Designer, and Danny Koo, the Executive Producer. The focus of the discussion was on one of the game’s most important aspects – the Team-Up abilities.

NetEase Games Players can team up with another character on their team to unleash a unique ability in the game.

When asked why these unique skills were awarded to heroes, Koo explained, “We want to make sure the Team-Up abilities are simple to grasp. We are not pushing somebody to use, say, a team-up with a hero. Each of those heroes has their own distinct mechanics that need them to work in tandem with another hero.”

Furthermore, they stated that the inspiration for these skills originated from comic books and how classic team-ups like Avengers encouraged the devs to include these distinct abilities for each hero in Rivals. “We stand over 85 years of history of Marvel Comics, which inspired us to get these team-ups in the game,” said Koo in the discussion.

However, one of the most intriguing aspects of the conversation was how these skills evolve in future seasons. Koo explained, “With each new season, the story evolves, and the game mechanics alter, as do the team-up abilities. Also, with the introduction of each hero and a new storyline, these will constantly rotate in and out of the game.”

Marvel Rivals has an impressive roster of 25 characters, featuring a diverse range of heroes from the Duelist, Strategist, and Vanguard classes. These heroes possess unique Team-Up abilities that are closely linked to one another, placing them prominently on our character tier list.