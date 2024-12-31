Marvel Rivals devs confirm major hero detail will shake up the roster

Marvel Rivals developers have confirmed a big hero detail relating to future characters and it could see the roster expand in a number of exciting ways.

With decades of storylines to pull from, all stemming from a near-endless multiverse of possibilities, Marvel Rivals won’t be struggling for new content ideas anytime soon.

Thankfully, we do have some early concept of what’s to come, as a number of character names have been plucked from the game’s early code. Beyond this initial wave though, devs have clear plans of how Marvel Rivals will evolve in the coming years.

Specifically, with the game’s roster, they’re already thinking ahead to what happens when similar, fan-favorite characters join up.

Marvel Rivals won’t relegate beloved characters to mere skins

When you’ve already got Iron Man on the roster, it would be easy to simply add a War Machine skin to his cosmetic set. Keep the same kit while allowing players to drop in as the alternate super-suit wearer.

However, according to a translated post from a Brazillian Marvel Rivals X account, that won’t be the case. Devs have no intention of simply adding additional heroes into the game through cosmetics. Rather, new yet similar heroes and villains will join in their own slots.

Take Captain America, for instance. While Marvel Rivals currently has the classic Steve Rogers for the role, what happens if Sam Wilson were to join the game? Instead of being an optional skin, devs have confirmed he would be his own separate character.

The same can apply to Spider-Man as well. Should Miles Morales web-sling his way into the hero shooter, he’d be available alongside Spidey.

Insomniac Games Miles Morales would hypothetically join Marvel Rivals as a new character separate from Spider-Man.

This obviously has big ramifications for the game’s roster moving forward, as multiple similarly molded characters could technically appear on the same team. Devs will certainly have their work cut out for them differentiating all the similar characters, however.

