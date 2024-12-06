Marvel Rivals devs address Steam issues as players left unable to buy Lattice

Marvel Rivals developers have addressed an early issue impacting players on Steam as some have been left unable to make purchases on PC.

Although Marvel Rivals is off to the races with a staggering player count quickly mounting, what’s been dubbed the “Overwatch killer” hasn’t launched without its fair share of issues.

No live-service game is free from problems of course, but one crucial issue impacting Marvel Rivals upon release is hitting the developers where it hurts most; their wallets.

For some players on Steam, it’s currently impossible to make in-game purchases. The premium currency, Lattice, simply can’t be bought. As this is locking off access to a number of popular skins and launch-day bundles, it’s caused quite a stir, so much so devs have already chimed in.

steamdb Marvel Rivals is already flying up the charts on Steam, but not everyone is having a smooth launch experience.

Marvel Rivals purchases bugged on Steam

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), devs acknowledged that “some players are encountering purchase issues on Steam.” For the time being, this issue only appears to be impacting those on PC, not players on console.

While there’s currently no guaranteed workaround, they did provide a few quick steps for players to attempt. So if you’re being impacted by the bug on Steam, be sure to try the following:

Close Marvel Rivals and restart your Steam client

Check Steam settings, head to ‘In Game’ tab, and enable Steam Overlay while in-game

If you still encounter the issue, devs suggest reinstalling Steam and restarting the game

If the above doesn’t work, you’ll unfortunately just have to wait. Marvel Rivals devs are “actively working to resolve the issue,” so a proper fix shouldn’t be too far off.

Given Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play release, this particular problem is directly impacting the main stream of revenue. Thus, devs will certainly want to fix this one much sooner than later. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further solutions as the situation develops.