Marvel Rivals devs address “broken” Twitch drops & promise more Closed Beta keys

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has issued a public apology to players facing issues while redeeming Twitch Drops keys during Closed Beta and has promised more keys.

The Closed Beta for Marvel Rivals is already underway, and people are still struggling to obtain game keys. Prior to the beta, NetEase assured fans that the game would enable five times as many players as it did during the Alpha Test.

However, this is not the case for many would-be players. There are many who are still unable to obtain game keys even after using the Twitch Drops method.

While redeeming Twitch Drops, players are encountering an error indicating that the CBT keys are out of stock, since they are distributed on a “first come, first served basis”.

NetEase Games/Dexerto The error message is displayed when claiming Twitch Drops.

As a consequence, players have expressed their discontent and criticized NetEase for gatekeeping keys despite having watched a qualifying streamer for over an hour.

“Stayed up till 1 am just for the website to not let me confirm my platform choice. Then when it does load it says they have run out of keys. This s**t is broken”, said one player.

“Seriously? This has been such an awful experience”, another chimed in.

NetEase offered a public apology to players via an X post, along with an explanation for why some users can’t get their hands on a key.

They wrote, “We sincerely apologize for our website not being well prepared to handle the overwhelming enthusiasm of the players, resulting in a negative experience for players.”

“We noticed webpage display issues, some of the players who claimed CBT codes may not have seen a successful claim. We recommend that players re-enter the Twitch Drop page and click the ‘Redeem’ button again to check if they received the CBT code. Players who successfully claim a key will be able to see the key they claimed by clicking the ‘Redeem’ button”, NetEase explained.

They also addressed players who are still unable to obtain keys after an hour of viewing an eligible broadcast:

“Completed your 60-minute watch time but all the day’s codes have been claimed? Fear not! Just refresh the page the next day, and you can redeem without completing the task again.”

To obtain a key to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, users were requested to fill out a form, request access via Steam, or claim a key through Twitch Drops. While the other two methods drew participants at random, Twitch Drops was where people sought to obtain a guaranteed key.

NetEase has informed fans that they are “urgently repairing other related issues” so that as many players as feasible may participate in the Closed Beta Test.