Marvel Rivals December 10 update early patch notes: Release time, hero fixes, more

The first major Marvel Rivals update is upon us as a December 10 patch has been announced. From the exact release time to an early look at what to expect, here’s the rundown.

Marvel Rivals has barely been out a few days and already it’s changing the landscape of the hero shooter genre. Recording over 10 million players in the first 72 hours alone, early suggestions of it being the “Overwatch killer” are beginning to materialize.

Though as with any big launch in this day and age, Marvel Rivals has its fair share of issues out of the gate. While unquestionably cute, Jeff the Land Shark has been causing chaos, Doctor Strange is killing his own team, and a few other heroes have emerged with their own early quirks too.

Hot on the heels of the game’s launch, developers at NetEase Games are already deploying the first big update. The December 10 Marvel Rivals update is imminent and here’s an early look at what’s coming.

The December 10 update for Marvel Rivals is scheduled to go live at 12:00AM PT | 3AM ET.

Fortunately, devs have revealed there won’t be any downtime for this particular patch. Instead, players can continue grinding even after the patch is available. Once you do back out and update, you’ll be free to jump right back in with all the latest tweaks applied.

For now, no specifics have yet been confirmed for the December 10 Marvel Rivals update, however, we do have some early details to go off.

A tweet announcing the update teased fixes for “multiple issues” pertaining to maps, game modes, heroes, and more. Thus far, the devs have already rushed out 46 hotfix updates to address smaller issues, meaning those on the way in this patch are a bit more significant.

Beyond that, an accompanying blog outlined how an online patch is typically reserved for “bug fixes and small-scale new content releases.” This could mean anything from new cosmetics in the store to a purely bug-focused update.

There’s currently no telling whether certain pesky heroes will be nerfed, others buffed, or anything of that kind. Though rest assured, we’ll be updating you here the moment further details emerge of the big update.