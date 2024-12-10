Marvel Rivals dataminers shocked by how “detailed” heroes’ 3D models are

Dataminers for Marvel Rivals have gotten their hands on the files for the heroes’ 3D models, and they can’t believe just how “detailed” they are.

Every hero in the game is incredibly detailed, so it should come as no surprise that the models in the game files are of exceptionally high-quality, as well.

But animators and dataminers who have gone through the game’s files are astounded by just how comprehensive these models are, even in comparison to something like Overwatch. Considering how many fan projects are out there using Overwatch characters, it should come as no surprise that fans of the game are excited about this.

By pulling apart the layers of each model, people who mined these files have discovered that the character models go several layers deep, giving fans a ton of freedom to port them into other games and use them in fan projects.

Marvel Rivals character models may be a bit too “detailed”

If you wanted to port over these heroes into other games, it’d be pretty easy to do so. Maximilian’s Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite fan remake project would be a perfect example of something that could benefit from using character models from this game.

The dataminer who uploaded these models encouraged others to use them for fan projects. Considering just how good Marvel Rivals looks, there’s a ton of potential for these to be used in whatever players so desire.

However, those who have gotten their hands on these files are surprised at just how detailed they are… Perhaps even a bit too detailed.

“I’ve learned that these Marvel Rivals models are… more detailed than they should be,” commented one 3D animator.

“I don’t think they needed to model all of that,” said another.

Regardless, fans of the Marvel comics and their greatest heroes are ecstatic to have some highly detailed 3D models to work with that surely won’t be used for nefarious purposes whatsoever.