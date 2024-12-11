Marvel Rivals codes (December 2024)

Marvel Rivals may be a free-to-play game that’s taking over the industry, but there’s nothing wrong with trying to bag a few more free rewards to help you succeed, or look good trying.

Whether you’re looking to master Marvel Rivals with the best characters in the game, perfect your settings to ensure you’re dominating in Competitive mode, or just enjoy playing as the adorable Jeff the Land Shark, free rewards are always worth redeeming.

Article continues after ad

After all, there’s so much to earn in Marvel Rivals, from experience, different currencies, and even the rewards from the game’s current mission. That being said, if you want to look good while destroying that pesky Hulk or Wolverine, then you’ll want to grab the game’s latest codes.

Active codes in Marvel Rivals

As of December 11, 2024, there is currently one available code in Marvel Rivals, which we’ve confirmed to be working by redeeming the reward in-game ourselves:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Code Reward Expires nwarh4k3xqy Armor Model 42 Iron Man Skin March 5, 2025

The Armor Model 42 Iron Man Skin code was added along with the game’s full release and will expire three months after it was dropped. Hopefully, this means any future codes will last a while, so players don’t need to rush to grab the reward before it expires.

Dexerto / Gameloft

How to redeem codes

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Marvel Rivals is pretty simple, and you don’t even need to play a match beforehand!

Launch Marvel Rivals. Select the cog in the top right. Choose Bundle Code. Copy and paste your code into the field. Press Use.







It’s worth noting that the codes are case-sensitive, so we recommend copying the code above and pasting it into the game, to avoid any issues.

Article continues after ad

Are there any expired codes?

Currently, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have any expired codes. However, when the active rewards do expire, they’ll be moved here.

What are Marvel Rivals codes used for?

Since there’s only ever been one code for Marvel Rivals, all we know is that they grant players exclusive free skins.

Unfortunately, the skin doesn’t offer any new powers to Iron Man or change his gameplay in any way, this is purely cosmetic.

Article continues after ad

Now you’re up to date with all the latest Marvel Rivals codes, in the meantime, it’s worth checking out the latest Twitch drops and how to claim them for more free rewards, or taking a look at some of the best characters in the game and how to build them, like Venom, Hawkeye, or the mischievous Loki.