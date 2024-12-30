Marvel Rivals’ bugged Cloak & Dagger ultimate has players seeing double Daggers

A Marvel Rivals glitch impacting the Cloak and Dagger ultimate left one player in control of two Daggers.

As a Strategist, the Cloak and Dagger pairing can play both healing and damage roles with relative ease. This is best reflected in their Eternal Bond ultimate ability, which simultaneously damages nearby foes and heals allies.

Of course, performing ultimate attacks doesn’t always go as intended. Players may activate the move too soon, or misuse its effects.

However, one person’s use of the ability fell apart due to no fault of their own. Instead, a bizarre glitch wreaked havoc in the unlikeliest of ways.

Marvel Rivals Cloak and Dagger glitch has player seeing double

In a post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit, a user who goes by Riccdasloth shared footage of a bug that resulted in two Daggers appearing on screen at once.

The clip shows the player activating the Cloak and Dagger ultimate, which typically places both characters side-by-side. This time, though, two Dagger avatars appear, with Cloak nowhere in sight.

Fortunately, the ultimate ability still works as intended, delivering area-of-effect damage to enemies while also healing nearby teammates.

But the glitch did more than just replace Cloak with an extra Dagger model. As others pointed out in the comments, the original poster didn’t use the attack as effectively as they could have.

“I panicked and seeing that bug made me lose my mind, even then I hear stacking them on top of each other stacks the healing,” the OP explained to one person in the thread’s comments section.

No one else has chimed in to say they’ve seen similar glitches. In fact, one Marvel Rivals user claimed they’ve put 20 hours into Cloak and Dagger alone and have yet to encounter this particular error, suggesting the ultimate bug may be isolated.