Marvel Rivals cheaters getting banned for 100 years leaves players overjoyed

Marvel Rivals players were happy after receiving notifications that those they reported got banned for a surprising lengthy period.

Marvel Rivals has managed to quickly climb up the charts, surpassing some of the most popular titles on Steam in a very short time. Much like any other online multiplayer game, it’s bound to have cheaters every now and then, ruining everyone’s fun.

For a while now, devs have taken quite an interesting approach to the issue. Earlier, during the closed beta period, not only did devs send out a massive ban wave, but they also didn’t hesitate to share their names and what they did in their official blog.

With the game now live, it’s clear that some players haven’t learned their lesson and continued to defy the rules, though they won’t be around for long when they get caught.

Marvel Rivals cheaters are getting what they deserve

Whenever an action is taken against a player that you’ve previously reported, you’ll be notified of it via a message in your in-game mailbox. The message doesn’t just mention the exact player’s name, but it also lets you know the consequences they’ve faced regarding their actions.

For example, if the player had an offensive name, they could be forced to change their name to something else. Overall, it all depends on what they did. Things are a lot rougher if the player is caught using cheats, whether that be aimbots or wallhacks.

Screenshots of players getting banned for 10 up to 100 years have been surfacing on social media recently. One user even shared a clip of a blatantly aim-botting Punisher that they had reported.

In the end, they were notified that the same Punisher player had their account banned until the year 2124. Aside from those jumping in to share their experience with cheaters, many couldn’t help but make fun of the situation and celebrate.

“That’s not just a ban, that’s EXILE lmfao,” commented one user.

“They’re doing it the right way, so far they’ve been connected to the players and know what they want, I like it,” mentioned another.



“A cheater in my game got banned for 100 years. Deserved for using aimbot on punisher,” a different user wrote. Meanwhile, one user said that this was simply “beautiful” to see.

As seen from various responses, it appears that those who are “hard cheating” are the ones getting this lengthy ban. With that in mind, make sure to abide by the rules if you don’t want to lose your account. After all, it’d be a shame to lose access to all the skins and achievements you’ve unlocked.