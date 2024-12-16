Marvel Rivals Celestial Codex explained

The Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals can refer to two different things, making it pretty confusing to players. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

With a roster featuring 33 heroes from different roles, alongside a bunch of cosmetics and missions, Marvel Rivals has already been keeping players busy since the game’s launch.

It’s great to see the amount of things the game has to offer right away, though some things can be pretty overwhelming to players. One of the most common questions the community has been wondering for a while now is what a Celestial Codex is in the game.

Is there anything special about it? And does it have any use in the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the item to answer your question.

What is the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals?

netease / marvel The Celestial Codex collectible as seen in the in-game Inventory.

Celestial Codex is an in-game collectible that you can unlock from an achievement. When you click on it in your inventory, you’ll be able to check out details about it in the form of a paragraph.

The description of the collectible is as follows:

“Just like the Codex left in one’s Body after a Symbiote bonds with its host, the gods corrupted by Knull also possess this remnant. One of these Divine Codices, the Celestial Codex, is one of the more special in existence, as it has absorbed the same chronal energies that have stirred in Knull from his imprisoned slumber. Now, his trapped essence seeks to rejoin its progenitor.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any use outside of getting more lore-related insight. The Celestial Codex can’t be equipped to handle any character, and you can only inspect it now.

While many have slammed this as “useless,” some players are convinced that devs might add some use to it in the future.

How to unlock the Celestial Codex

netease / marvel All achievements under the Chonoverse Saga tab.

The Celestial Codex is one of the rewards from the Chronoverse Saga achievements, which can be unlocked by racking up 40 Achievement Points. You can check your achievement progress to get this collectible by following the steps below:

Click your icon on the top right screen. Head to Achievements. Select the Chronoverse Saga tab. Complete the challenges listed in the tab to earn the Celestial Codex.

How to spray towards the Celestial Codex

If you’ve been lurking around in the achievements section, you will notice that one of them, particularly “Veni Vidi V…?” requires you to spray towards the Celestial Codex to complete. Well, this doesn’t refer to the Collectible item at all. Instead, it is an object you can find in the Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface map.

netease / dexerto The Celestial Codex location in the Klyntar map in-game.

Completing this achievement is a bit tricky because the maps are randomized. However, if you do get the Klyntar map as the attacking team, you’re in luck because the Celestial Codex can be found behind the glass door in your first spawn location.

You’ll have to wait until the game starts to access this location because that’s when the door will be unlocked. Once you’ve gone inside, press “T” to bring up the communication wheel and drag your mouse to any spray you have in it to spray the object.

So, that sums up everything you need to know about Celestial Codex. Now that you know what it means in Marvel Rivals, check out the best characters to play, all team up abilities, and how you can win easily.