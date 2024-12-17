Marvel Rivals celebrates 20 million players milestone with free cosmetic

Marvel Rivals celebrates a huge milestone, gifting players a free cosmetic spray to mark 20 million sign-ups.

Marvel Rivals has been nothing short of a sensation since its December 5, 2024 launch. The game quickly amassed 10 million players within just 72 hours, grabbing the gaming world’s attention.

Players praised the vibrant visuals, dynamic soundtrack, and 33-character roster, which includes fan favorites like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man. It’s certainly been easy prey for Overwatch players eager to flock to a new game.

To celebrate crossing the 20 million player mark, Marvel Rivals dropped a surprise gift – a free, limited-time cosmetic spray.

Galacta celebrates 20 million players in a free Marvel Rivals spray

As promised by the official Marvel Rivals account on X, the devs shared, “We are thrilled to announce that 20 million players have joined Marvel Rivals! Our gratitude for each of you is immense!” The spray features the milestone number, which is nice.

Players have been quick to react. Some are clearly smitten with the “cute” spray, with one fan declaring, “She’s so cute tho, W spray.” Others are dreaming bigger, suggesting a “Venom twerk emote” for the next milestone – a clear consequence to Venom’s “caked up” winter outfit in the promo. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if NetEase is feeling generous.

To snag your free spray, all you have to do is log in between December 20, 2024, and January 10, 2025. It’ll likely show up in your in-game mail, like the player survey rewards. And if you’re already planning your next big move in Marvel Rivals, check the latest guides on the best builds.

Marvel Rivals is off to a strong start, but with such high expectations, the real challenge lies ahead. The devs will need to keep the content flowing and address player concerns if they want this milestone to be just the beginning.