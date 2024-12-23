Rumored arrival of Captain Marvel in Marvel Rivals crushed by voice actor

Captain Marvel voice actor Erica Lindbeck has denied rumors concerning her and the character’s potential involvement in Marvel Rivals.

Despite a roster filled with over two dozen heroes and villains, some key players are still missing from the Marvel Rivals cast.

Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers counts among the most notable absences, having grown in popularity in recent years thanks to her MCU appearances.

The hero’s range of energy-based powers would make her the perfect addition to Marvel Rivals, yet not even character leaks have suggested she’ll join anytime soon. A voice actor’s behavior on social media seemed to signal something was in the works, but such hopes have since been dashed.

Captain Marvel actor shuts down Marvel Rivals rumors

Voice actor Erica Lindbeck has voiced Carol Danvers across several video game and animation projects, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Marvel Future Avengers.

With that in mind, fan accounts immediately noticed when Lindbeck started following the official Marvel Rivals page on Twitter/X. This led to speculation that she’d likely voice Captain Marvel in the PvP title.

Lindbeck has since denied the claims, telling the fan-run CaptMarvRivals, “If I was in (or going to be in) the game, I never would’ve followed them because people are always watching lmao…”

The actor’s comment does not outright discount the possibility that Captain Marvel will eventually arrive in Marvel Rivals. Another voice actor could’ve been hired or maybe Lindbeck is trying to save face after eagle-eyed fans caught on.

Either way, NetEase and Marvel Games remain mum about whether or not players can expect the human/Kree hybrid to enter the fray.

But other beloved Marvel characters will join the fun sooner or later, according to reputable leakers. Dataminer Matfacio previously found proof in game files that the likes of Human Torch, Emma Frost, and Ultron are in the works for Marvel Rivals.