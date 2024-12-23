Marvel Rivals players convinced bots have infested Quickplay matches

The Marvel Rivals community claims bots have infested the hero shooter’s Quickplay matches.

Not unlike other hero shooters, NetEase Games’ Marvel Rivals thrives on competitive play given its PvP offerings. Two teams of players duking it out on the battlefield is the name of the game.

Custom matches can help switch things up, allowing players to launch friends-only lobbies or mix-and-match with AI-controlled bots.

But the community has noticed bots regularly popping up in unwanted matches, too, specifically when loading into games via the Quickplay option.

Bots have taken over Quickplay lobbies in Marvel Rivals

One user’s post showcasing a Punisher bot in action has sparked discussion about the lack of real players in Quickplay matches.

The clip clearly shows Punisher benefitting from aimbot, yet not everyone is convinced it’s a real player calling the shots.

As one person explained in the Reddit thread, “The Punisher in the is probably just a bot. I’ve seen countless Punisher bots have this aim on console-only quick match lobbies, bots in this game have aimbot.”

Apparently, the issue isn’t specific to any one character, either. The theory amongst fans is that players get thrown into bot lobbies after losing a few matches.

Another Marvel Rivals player called out NetEase for the alleged practice in a different thread, saying that even if they get “curb stomped” several times, they’d still rather play with real users than bots.

“NetEase and/or Marvel Games needs to stop forcing us to play bots in Quickplay after losing matches,” the user wrote in part.

Marvel Games

On Steam forums, players noted that spotting Quickplay bot lobbies is fairly easy once the match starts. After losing a couple of games in a row, the user may encounter enemies who move towards them without utilizing their abilities.

They’ll then only answer with basic attacks if the player refuses to engage, while bots on the player’s team feel “superior.”

Some have gone so far as to call the practice “scummy,” since it’s meant to keep players engaged without giving them a say in who they’re matched up against.

NetEase Games has yet to respond to the criticism.