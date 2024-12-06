Marvel Rivals Black Widow guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Black Widow is a new addition to the Marvel Rivals roster and here’s everything you need to know about the Duelist and how to play her effectively.

Marvel Rivals has many different characters sporting various abilities and Team-Ups, each having their own distinctive playstyle. If you’re not a fan of playing in the frontlines or up-close against your enemies, then Black Widow might just be the perfect character for you.

Black Widow is a sniper who shines at pressuring enemies at long range in the game. But that doesn’t rule out that she can also be deadly within melee range, thanks to her kit and mobility.

On top of that, her AoE ultimate can help turn the tide of a team fight when used correctly. Check out all her abilities, ultimate, and tips to help you out when it comes to playing as this newly-added Duelist.

Black Widow’s weapons

netease / dexerto Black Widow using her baton to deal damage within melee range.

Depending on the situation, Black Widow has two weapons you can switch to: the Red Room Rifle and Bite Baton.

The Rifle is her long-range weapon, which can be scoped and used to hip fire. Meanwhile, the latter is her melee weapon, ideal to use against flankers up close.

Widow’s Bite Baton : Strike with the enhanced electric batons.

: Strike with the enhanced electric batons. Red Room Rifle: Attack with the Red Room Rifle.

Black Widow’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

netease / dexerto Black Widow landing a powerful kick from her Edge Dancer ability.

While it’s no secret that Black Widow draws comparisons from Widowmaker from Overwatch 2, her abilities and play style are actually a lot different.

As a sniper, the Duelist has a surprisingly great amount of mobility. Not only can she sprint, but she can also perform enhanced jumps in this state, making it convenient to reposition on high grounds.

On top of that, Black Widow can create a distance when getting attacked by kicking the enemy away from her. And if that’s not enough, with the right combo, you can finish them off by zipping them right back into you with a grappling hook.

Stats

Health: 250

Class: Duelist or DPS

Abilities

Straight Shooter

Switch the Red Room Rifle to Sniper mode to fire high-energy rounds.

Fleet Foot

Dash forward and enable a powerful jump.

Edge Dancer

Unleash a spinning kick to Knock enemies airborne. Landing the hit will allow her to zip to the target with a grappling hook for a second kick.

Ultimate

Electro-Plasma Explosion: Switch the Red Room Rifle to Destruction mode and unleash an electro-plasma blast, damaging enemies within range and leaving plasma on the ground to Slow nearby enemies.

Team-Up Ability

Supersensory Hunt: Hawkeye can share his Hunter’s Sight with Black Widow, enabling her to catch sight of and damage afterimages of enemies.

Tips to play Black Widow

Playing Black Widow well will require more than just your skills to aim at the enemy. Since she doesn’t have a lot of health, you’ll need to pay attention to your positioning at all times. Ideally, as a sniper, you’ll want to stay in high grounds or spots far away from the enemy.

At the same time, however, you don’t want to be too predictable. If an enemy has already spotted you camping in one spot, it’s likely that they’ve already had your location pinged to their team.

netease / dexerto Find an angle where you can easily line up your shots without getting dived by flankers.

Try to mix things up by moving to another high ground or changing your location once you’ve successfully eliminated someone. Remember, you can sprint and do enhanced jumps, so this should be a piece of cake.

One thing to keep in mind is that you can’t use your Rifle’s scope while running. However, you can still hip-fire, so use this advantage to finish low-health enemies when they try to run away from you.

netease / dexerto Don’t forget to utilize Black Widow’s powerful jumps to get to high grounds.

In a worst-case scenario, you might get dived by high-mobility flankers such as Spiderman or Star Lord, and there’s no one nearby to help you.

The ideal combo to deal with this situation is to land a shot at them, use your Edge Dancer ability to kick them away from you, and then press the same ability button again to grab them back to you to land another shot.

This combo should finish off squishies, but assuming your enemy lives, chances are their low health is enough to have them flee to safety.

As for her ultimate, since it slows enemies on the ground, with the right timing with Scarlet Witch’s or Iron Man’s explosive ultimate, this could potentially wipe off the entire team.

Lastly, if you have a Hawkeye in your team, you’ll be able to see essentially stationary “off images” of your enemies. Dealing damage to these images will lead them to take damage as well, so just don’t forget to make use of the Team Up ability.

That sums up everything you need to know about how to play Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. While you’re here, check out the full roster, the character tier list, and all the game modes.