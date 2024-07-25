Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

A new support hero, Adam Warlock, has finally joined the roster in Marvel Rivals’s Closed Beta, so here’s a guide on how you can master his kit in no time.

Adam Warlock is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals who is capable of dishing out damage and chain-healing, all while providing the ultimate support to his team, making extending team fights a lot easier and giving your team a chance to clutch crucial moments.

After all, he can resurrect fallen allies right onto the battlefield. His entire kit may be quite straightforward, though he may be tricky to use if you’re unsure when and how you should use your abilities.

If you’re struggling to play as Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals, we’ve compiled all you need to know in this guide to help you understand how to utilize his kit in Marvel Rivals.

Adam Warlock’s Weapons in Marvel Rivals

Adam Warlock comes with two different weapon attacks. His primary fire, Quantum Magic, lets you shoot projectile-like bullets at your enemies. Damage-wise, it deals a lot when you land your headshots.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Cluster works as a charged shot, where you hold your weapon to gather its energy before dumping all the bullets on the enemy team.

Weapons

Quantum Magic

Launch quantum energy to deal damage

Cosmic Cluster

Gather quantum energy into a cluster, then swiftly launch it at the enemy.

Adam Warlock’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel Adam Warlock can bring back teammates to the fight thanks to his ultimate.

In a way, Adam Warlock’s healing is similar to Mantis’, where you’ll need to pay attention to his resources. Soul Bond allows him to heal multiple targets, even himself if no ally is selected, but it has charges that regenerate after a few seconds.

Despite lacking mobility and CC, Adam’s playstyle can be a lot more forgiving than other support characters, as he’s able to resurrect himself and his teammates. Upon death, Adam’s Regenerative Cocoon allows you to float in the air briefly to reposition yourself before you get brought back to the fight.

Passive

Regenerative Cocoon

Once his body perishes, Adam can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot.

Soul Perseverance

Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Abilities

Avatar Life Stream

Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected

Soul Bond

Unite the souls of allies in a bond, granting them healing over time and distributing damage taken across the bond.

Ultimate

Karmic Revival

Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of invincibility.

Tips to play Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

When you’re not healing your teammates with Adam Warlock, ideally, you’ll want to be poking the enemy team as much as you can with his Quantum Magic primary fire since it does a lot of damage to headshots.

When using his charged shots with Cosmic Cluster, try to predict where the enemy will appear by lining up your shots before a fight.

The trick is to keep holding your weapon charge and then quickly peek to launch your bullets at the enemy team to chip away their health before going back to safety.

Since Adam Warlock lacks mobility, play it safe by staying in the backline or using high grounds around the map. In the worst-case scenario, if you get jumped by a mobile hero like Spider-Man and die, just remember that you can resurrect yourself afterward.

When that happens, you’ll turn into a ghost-like state, where you can freely change position in a brief period before resurrecting.

Use this chance to either fly away to a safer place or just retreat altogether if you think your team is losing the fight. The last thing you want to do is get staggered with your teammates.

Lastly, while your Karmic Revival ultimate allows you to resurrect allies, you’ll need to be careful when and where you cast it. You’re basically locked in an animation when you use your ultimate, leaving you completely vulnerable to the enemy team.

If you can’t find a safe spot, use the opportunity when the enemy team is distracted or when they’re hit with a massive CC ability from your teammates who are still alive. That way, you’re guaranteed a huge rez and can continue the fight.

Also, thanks to his Soul Perseverance passive, Adam Warlock works extremely well when paired with Mantis and Star-Lord because when they both die, they’ll be able to resurrect themselves.